Your pictures: Wildlife
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "wildlife".
-
Gunther De Bruyne
Gunther de Bruyne: "This portrait of Bornean orangutans was made in the Tanjung Puting National Park in Indonesia. The national park is known for this critically endangered species. However, habitat destruction by logging and mining (most of it illegal) keeps on lowering the numbers of this magnificent great ape."
-
Noora Neiroukh
Noora Neiroukh: "Some flamingos lurk in a pond at the African Lion Safari in Ontario, Canada, in the overcast midday. I have always been fascinated by flamingos as they are so intriguing in their behaviour. Their vibrant feathers contrast beautifully with the dark foliage behind them and cast reflections in the water."
-
Souraya Morrison
Souraya Morrison: "I got this shot of a barn owl in flight at the World of Wings birds of prey centre in Cumbernauld, [North Lanarkshire], whilst participating in a photography course."
-
Richard Derwent
Richard Derwent: "The sadness there seemed to be in this zebra's eyes made me wonder what its life had been like."
-
Gordon Henderson
Gordon Henderson: "I took this picture of a moth whilst watching the sunset on top of Binny Craig in Ecclesmachan, West Lothian, Scotland. Surprised the moth stayed still long enough for me to take this shot, I took a few others from different angles but this one shows the most detail in the best light."
-
Robyn Adams
Robyn Adams: "This is a part of a series I did recently on swans, all taken on a coastal walking route near Havant, Hampshire."
-
Carol Moore
Carol Moore: "A puffin basking in the afternoon sun on the cliffs of Great Saltee Island, St George's Channel, off the southern coast of County Wexford, in [the Republic of] Ireland."
-
lucy graham
Lucy Graham: "A lazy afternoon for this highland cow, enjoying the view over to Skye, Scotland."
-
Mridul Panda
Mridul Panda: "A tiny beautiful spider is roaming around his shelter and I captured this photo of him in the forest of Jajpur, India."
-
Prashant Singh
And finally an image by Prashant Singh. The next theme is "on ice" and the deadline for your entries is 11 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.