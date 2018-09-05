Wildlife photographer Greg Du Toit has captured powerful images of silhouetted animals in southern and eastern Africa to show "the mystery and intrigue of Africa."

The animals, including lions, giraffes, flamingos, elephants, leopards, rhinoceros and zebras, are illuminated against sunrises and sunsets in a range of hues.

The photos are part of a wider series called Dusk to Dawn and were shot in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Tanzania, Kenya and Zambia.

Mr Du Toit told Media Drum news agency: "I simply want to convey the incredible diversity, mystery and wonder that I feel for my wild subjects.

"What the camera has the power to do, through silhouette photography, is to simply de-clutter our world."

In his work, Du Toit specialises in lowlight imagery, spending hours to get the perfect timings for his photos.

Du Toit previously won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year prize in 2013, with his photo entitled Essence of Elephants.

Two dramatic photos from his Dusk to Dawn series show an injured wildebeest evading a fire that swept across the grass plains of Serengeti, which cover southern and eastern Africa.

He said: "We noticed one wildebeest not running away [from the fire], on closer inspection we discovered that it had a broken front left leg.

"I watched in horror as the flames almost engulfed the animal before it finally ran away."

