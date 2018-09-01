In Pictures

Week in pictures: 25 - 31 August 2018

  • 1 September 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Couples attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church Image copyright Kim Hong-Ji/ Reuters
Image caption A bride and groom check their phones during their mass wedding ceremony organised by the Unification Church in Gapyeong, South Korea. Some 1,000 couples were married on Monday, while another 3,000 couples renewed their vows.
People work on a memorial for US singer Aretha Franklin outside the New Bethel Baptist Church before her body arrives for a public viewing in Detroit, Michigan, on 30 August 2018. Image copyright TANNEN MAURY/ EPA
Image caption The final touches are made to a memorial for singer Aretha Franklin outside the Detroit church where her body was put on public view ahead of her funeral in the city on Friday
A reveller is pelted with tomatoes as she sits in a smashed tomato puree puddle at the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain Image copyright JOSE JORDAN/ AFP
Image caption A reveller is pelted with tomatoes as she participates in the annual Tomatina festival in Bunol, near Valencia, Spain
Serena Williams returns the ball during her women's singles second-round match at the US Open in New York Image copyright Chris Trotman/ Getty Images
Image caption Tennis great Serena Williams, who was told she was not allowed to wear a black catsuit at the US Open, played her second-round match in a tutu.
Paragliders, fly towards the landing area at Lake Geneva, Switzerland. Image copyright VALENTIN FLAURAUD/ EPA
Image caption Paragliders create a colourful spectacle above Switzerland's Lake Geneva after taking off in a large group as part of a freestyle acrobatic show.
Two farmers dry corn during harvest season in Tancheng in China"s eastern Shandong province Image copyright STR/ AFP
Image caption Two farmers dry corn harvested in Tancheng, China.
Women wait for Pope Francis to drive past, in Dublin, Republic of Ireland Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters
Image caption Pope Francis's visit to the Republic of Ireland - the first by a pope to the country since 1979 - brought people out on to the streets in Dublin.
A blackcap is released after being ringed at the Sandwich Bay bird observatory Image copyright Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images
Image caption A blackcap is released after being ringed at an observatory on England's Kent coast. Bird ringers collect information on age, weight and sex and pass the information on to the British Trust for Ornithology.
Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival family day. Image copyright NEIL HALL/ EPA
Image caption Performers take part in the Notting Hill Carnival in London, where more than a million people attended the two-day celebration of Caribbean heritage.
US President Donald Trump pretends to throw a red card at the news media Image copyright Leah Millis/ Reuters
Image caption US President Donald Trump pretends to throw a red card at members of the news media after Fifa president Gianni Infantino presented him with the card, which is normally used to issue sanctions to footballers.

