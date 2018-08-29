Your pictures: Festival fun
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "festival fun".
Indra Jeet
Indra Jeet: "This picture was taken during Holi celebrations in Barsana, Mathura. This Indian town is famous for its grand celebration and hosts visitors from all over the globe."
Raj Navsaria
Raj Navsaria: "Colours in motion as the whirling dervishes dance fun into the Global Village centre, Dubai."
Peter Kitanov
Peter Kitanov: "This is the Surva celebration, an ancient Bulgarian ritual for celebrating the new year and chasing the evil away using masks, ritual dances and fire. In some villages of Pernik region, the celebration happens from 13-14 January, when the new year comes according to the old Julian calendar."
Andrada Rește
Andrada Rește: "While I was at a Romanian seaside summer festival, I saw this girl waiting to take a picture on the beach, with a fake background, and I was mesmerised by the scenery. It feels like she is just about to enter on to another paradise beach."
Al James
Al James: "This picture was taken at Leopallooza music festival, in Cornwall, at the end of July. The music was good, the weather could have been worse and much fun was had by all - including on the rides at the festival fairground."
Sophie Chick
Sophie Chick: "At FolkEast festival in Woodbridge, Suffolk, we stumbled across a performer using a fibre-optic whip. I asked if I could take photos and her friend standing nearby encouraged me to make the exposure time longer and longer."
Sue Mannings
Sue Mannings took this image at this year's Liverpool Pride.
Peter Mullarkey
Peter Mullarkey: "Taken at Open'er Festival in Poland, during that small window of opportunity between running from stage to stage to make sure you don't miss your favourite band. There is always a chance to nip to the loo, unless all the cubicles are being used and then you have that agonising wait."
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: " This was taken at Bournemouth Air Festival last year. Looking forward to more festival fun at this year's event."
Neringa Barmute
Neringa Barmute: And finally an image taken by Neringa Barmute during St Giles' Fair in Oxford.