Your pictures: Festival fun

  • 29 August 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "festival fun".

  • A group of people at holi Indra Jeet

    Indra Jeet: "This picture was taken during Holi celebrations in Barsana, Mathura. This Indian town is famous for its grand celebration and hosts visitors from all over the globe."

  • A whirling dervish Raj Navsaria

    Raj Navsaria: "Colours in motion as the whirling dervishes dance fun into the Global Village centre, Dubai."

  • Traditional folk dancers Peter Kitanov

    Peter Kitanov: "This is the Surva celebration, an ancient Bulgarian ritual for celebrating the new year and chasing the evil away using masks, ritual dances and fire. In some villages of Pernik region, the celebration happens from 13-14 January, when the new year comes according to the old Julian calendar."

  • The silhouette of a woman against a backdrop Andrada Rește

    Andrada Rește: "While I was at a Romanian seaside summer festival, I saw this girl waiting to take a picture on the beach, with a fake background, and I was mesmerised by the scenery. It feels like she is just about to enter on to another paradise beach."

  • A woman on the flying chairs Al James

    Al James: "This picture was taken at Leopallooza music festival, in Cornwall, at the end of July. The music was good, the weather could have been worse and much fun was had by all - including on the rides at the festival fairground."

  • A long exposure light stream Sophie Chick

    Sophie Chick: "At FolkEast festival in Woodbridge, Suffolk, we stumbled across a performer using a fibre-optic whip. I asked if I could take photos and her friend standing nearby encouraged me to make the exposure time longer and longer."

  • A man with a dyed beard Sue Mannings

    Sue Mannings took this image at this year's Liverpool Pride.

  • A woman queues for the toilets Peter Mullarkey

    Peter Mullarkey: "Taken at Open'er Festival in Poland, during that small window of opportunity between running from stage to stage to make sure you don't miss your favourite band. There is always a chance to nip to the loo, unless all the cubicles are being used and then you have that agonising wait."

  • An air show with fireworks Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: " This was taken at Bournemouth Air Festival last year. Looking forward to more festival fun at this year's event."

  • A punk-style head Neringa Barmute

    And finally an image taken by Neringa Barmute during St Giles' Fair in Oxford. The next theme is "wildlife" and the deadline for your entries is 4 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

