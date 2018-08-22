Your pictures: Windows
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "windows".
-
PIOTR LISOWSKI
Piotr Lisowski: "A view through the windows of an enduro biking track lit by steel wool."
-
Raj Navsaria
Raj Navsaria: "Sunset over Kite Beach, Dubai, as seen through the window of my spectacles."
-
Sean Warren
Sean Warren: "As no photography is allowed inside this place of worship, this photo was taken through the Church of the Good Shepherd, from the outside. This magnificent church is situated on Lake Tekapo and overlooking the Mount Cook National Park in New Zealand."
-
Jonk
Jonk: "This series questions the place of man on Earth and our relationship with nature. Nature does not do things by halves, she takes back everything. In her inexorable progression, she starts infiltrating the inside of a castle."
-
Mike Finn
Mike Finn: "I love this window of an artist's studio in Cléden-Cap-Sizun, in Brittany. The painting brought life to an otherwise redundant door."
-
Les Bateman
Les Bateman: "A blurred view from my car's window of flowering jacaranda trees during an early morning rainstorm in Pretoria."
-
Aleksandra Padua
Aleksandra Padua: "Some people say that Shakespeare said that the eyes are the windows into the soul - but it was Rembrandt who masterfully captured it in his paintings. Here, at the National Gallery in London, surrounded by Rembrandt's portraits, my companion reacts to the camera by hiding the windows into her soul."
-
Riddhi Debh
Riddhi Debh: "After a few days of rainy treks, I woke up to this sunny and fresh morning. The window is through a tent and it meant a new beginning on the Pin Bhaba trek in Himachal Pradesh, India."
-
jason shrubb
And finally an image of a dog staring out of the window of a Severn Valley Railway train in the Midlands, by Jason Shrubb. The next theme is "festival fun" and the deadline for your entries is 28 August. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.