In pictures: Bird Photographer of the Year
These vibrant pink flamingos triumphed over pictures of diving gannets and hungry robins.
Pedro Jarque/ BPOY
This winning image by Peruvian photographer Pedro Jarque is called Black Friday because it reminds him of the scrums on the infamous shopping day. This group of American flamingos were frozen mid-squabble in a sanctuary in Madrid.
Petr Bambousek/ BPOY
“During a trip to the Pantanal region of Brazil, I was in a boat when I noticed a hunting anhinga,” Petr Bambousek, who won the Best Portfolio category, says. “Sensing an opportunity, I asked the boatman to slow down and position the boat so that the bird would be backlit.”
David Easton/ BPOY
David Easton's image was taken at Singapore’s Jurong Bird Park and shows a western crowned-pigeon. “I wanted to capture the bright sun illuminating its crown of feathers,” he says. “But I had to wait a while until the pigeon turned its head. The birds are quite jumpy, so a fast shutter speed was required.”
RICHARD SHUCKSMITH/ BPOY
"This day, I was out with a friend on his boat taking images using a large, specially made dome port for half-in, half-out shots at sea," says Richard Shucksmith. He captured these northern gannets diving for fishery discards in Scottish waters.
Salvador Colvée/ BPOY
Salvador Colvée was walking through the dunes of the Namib-Naukluft National Park, in Namibia, looking for oryx antelopes, when he saw this common ostrich isolated in a “sea” of dunes. “I decided to take the picture of it in this harsh environment in such an isolated place,” he says.
Sienna Anderson/ BPOY
This little egret was captured soaring over the Isle of Wight by British photographer Sienna Anderson. She visited the same spot three times over the course of a week in order to capture this shot of the bird silhouetted against the near-black sky.
Saverio Gatto/ bpoy
Saverio Gatto captured this red-necked phalarope preening on the surface of the water.
Nikos Bukas/ BPOY
Some time ago, Nikos Bukas noticed that ploughed soil attracted robins during the winter, when they feed on the worms and invertebrates brought to the surface. This February, as he was preparing his potato field in Ekklisoxori, north-west Greece, he placed a worm next to his fork and attracted this robin with a tasty meal.
Johan Carlberg/ BPOY
Young Bird Photographer of the Year Johan Carlberg set his alarm at 03:00 to snap this picture from the side of a lake in his hometown of Stockholm. A great crested grebe caught his eye and he captured it preening among the golden morning waters.