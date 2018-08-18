Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright LUCA ZENNARO/EPA Image caption The Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, collapsed suddenly on Tuesday, killing at least 38 people. A huge section about 200m (656ft) long collapsed, falling 45m, along with dozens of vehicles.

Image copyright OgnenTeofilovski/REUTERS Image caption A man points a light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every July and August as the Earth passes debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet.

Image copyright PA Image caption Women from the Oman Royal Cavalry's Combined Bands who are performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo wore their traditional Arabian dress as they exercised their horses on the city's Portobello beach.

Image copyright Carlos Barria/REUTERS Image caption President Donald Trump observed a demonstration with US Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery, during a visit to Fort Drum, New York,

Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Image caption A man was arrested after crashing into cyclists and security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London. The 29-year-old British citizen, named as Salih Khater, was arrested on suspicion of terror offences and attempted murder.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS Image caption Flowers were left as friends, relatives and victims commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Real IRA Omagh bombing at a ceremony in the Memorial Garden in Omagh. The bomb which devastated Omagh town centre in August 1998 was the biggest single atrocity in the history of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Oswaldo Rivas/REUTERS Image caption Anti-government protesters in in Managua, Nicaragua, took part in a protest to demand the release of demonstrators detained during recent demonstrations against President Daniel Ortega's government.

Image copyright SEDAT SUNA Image caption Muslims pray at the Jabal al-Nour (al-Noor mountain) during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Image copyright Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa/AFP Image caption A street artist makes soap bubbles in front of the Alte Nikolaikirche at Roemerberg Square in Frankfurt, Germany.

Image copyright Lucas Jackson/REUTERS Image caption The name Aretha was spray-painted next to a sign at the Franklin Street subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, in memory of the singer Aretha Franklin. The "Queen of Soul" known for hits like Respect, Think and (You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman, died on Thursday in Detroit at the age of 76.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.