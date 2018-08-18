In Pictures

Week in pictures: 11 - 17 August 2018

  • 18 August 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A view of the collapsed Morandi bridge the day after the disaster in Genoa, Italy, 15 August 2018. Image copyright LUCA ZENNARO/EPA
Image caption The Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, collapsed suddenly on Tuesday, killing at least 38 people. A huge section about 200m (656ft) long collapsed, falling 45m, along with dozens of vehicles.
A man points his light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia, 12 August 2018. Image copyright OgnenTeofilovski/REUTERS
Image caption A man points a light at the Milky Way during the peak of the Perseid meteor shower at Mavrovo national park in Macedonia. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every July and August as the Earth passes debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet.
Women from the Oman Royal Cavalry's Combined Bands who are performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo exercise their horses on the city's Portobello beach., 16 August 2018. Image copyright PA
Image caption Women from the Oman Royal Cavalry's Combined Bands who are performing at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo wore their traditional Arabian dress as they exercised their horses on the city's Portobello beach.
US President Donald Trump observes a demonstration with U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery as he visits Fort Drum, New York, U.S., 13 August 2018. Image copyright Carlos Barria/REUTERS
Image caption President Donald Trump observed a demonstration with US Army 10th Mountain Division troops, an attack helicopter and artillery, during a visit to Fort Drum, New York,
Forensic officers by the car that crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, London. Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA
Image caption A man was arrested after crashing into cyclists and security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London. The 29-year-old British citizen, named as Salih Khater, was arrested on suspicion of terror offences and attempted murder.
Flowers are left at the memorial as friends, relatives and victims commemorate the 20th anniversary of the IRA Omagh bombing at a ceremony in the Memorial Garden in Omagh Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/REUTERS
Image caption Flowers were left as friends, relatives and victims commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Real IRA Omagh bombing at a ceremony in the Memorial Garden in Omagh. The bomb which devastated Omagh town centre in August 1998 was the biggest single atrocity in the history of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
An anti-government protester takes part in a protest to demand the release of demonstrators detained during recent protests against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government in Managua. Nicaragua Image copyright Oswaldo Rivas/REUTERS
Image caption Anti-government protesters in in Managua, Nicaragua, took part in a protest to demand the release of demonstrators detained during recent demonstrations against President Daniel Ortega's government.
Muslim Hajj pilgrims pray at the Jabal al-Nour (al-Noor mountain) during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, 15 August 2018. Image copyright SEDAT SUNA
Image caption Muslims pray at the Jabal al-Nour (al-Noor mountain) during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
A street artist makes soap bubbles in front of the Alte Nikolaikirche at the Roemerberg Square in Frankfurt, Germany on 12 August 2018. Image copyright Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa/AFP
Image caption A street artist makes soap bubbles in front of the Alte Nikolaikirche at Roemerberg Square in Frankfurt, Germany.
"Aretha" is spray painted next to a sign at the Franklin Street subway station, in memory of singer Aretha Franklin, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S. August 16, 2018. Image copyright Lucas Jackson/REUTERS
Image caption The name Aretha was spray-painted next to a sign at the Franklin Street subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, in memory of the singer Aretha Franklin. The "Queen of Soul" known for hits like Respect, Think and (You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman, died on Thursday in Detroit at the age of 76.

