In pictures: Westminster car crash

  • 14 August 2018

Armed police, ambulances and firefighters are responding to an incident in central London, which happened shortly after 07:30 BST.

Still frame from BBC News footage of the car which crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

Officers were seen surrounding the silver car, which had crashed into a barrier outside Parliament, before a man was arrested.

A car that crashed outside the Houses of Parliament surrounded by members of the emergency services in Westminster Image copyright Reuters
Police on Westminster Bridge, central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament Image copyright PA

Reports say cyclists were hit but police do not believe anybody is in a life-threatening condition.

Armed police were seen on Victoria Embankment in Westminster.

Armed police on Victoria Embankment in Westminster, central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. Image copyright PA
Police on Westminster Bridge, central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament. Image copyright PA

London Ambulance Service said two people were treated at the scene and have been taken to hospital.

Scotland Yard cannot say if the incident is related to terrorism at this stage but a number of witnesses have said the car appeared to deliberately hit members of the public.

An ambulance near the Houses of Parliament, Westminster in central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament Image copyright PA

