In pictures: Westminster car crash
Armed police, ambulances and firefighters are responding to an incident in central London, which happened shortly after 07:30 BST.
Officers were seen surrounding the silver car, which had crashed into a barrier outside Parliament, before a man was arrested.
Reports say cyclists were hit but police do not believe anybody is in a life-threatening condition.
Armed police were seen on Victoria Embankment in Westminster.
London Ambulance Service said two people were treated at the scene and have been taken to hospital.
Scotland Yard cannot say if the incident is related to terrorism at this stage but a number of witnesses have said the car appeared to deliberately hit members of the public.
