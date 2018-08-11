Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Toru Hanai / Reuters Image caption In Tokyo, a woman struggles against heavy rain and wind as Typhoon Shanshan approaches Japan's mainland.

Image copyright Canadian Press / Shutterstock Image caption Revellers take part in the Caribbean carnival grand parade in Toronto, Canada.

Image copyright Juan Medina / Reuters Image caption Migrants take a shower on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the Mediterranean Sea.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption People gather near the scene where two vehicles fell into a sinkhole in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.

Image copyright Patrick B Kraemer / EPA Image caption Jenny Mensing, of Germany, swims backstroke with a paper cup on her forehead while warming up at the Glasgow 2018 European Swimming Championships.

Image copyright Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP Image caption People watch the sunset from the Areopagus hill in Athens, Greece.

Image copyright David W Cerny / Reuters Image caption As Europe continues to experience high temperatures, this western lowland gorilla cools off with an ice cream at Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic.

Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA Image caption Crowds gather outside Amiens Cathedral in France, illuminated on the eve of the centenary of the Battle of Amiens and subsequent Hundred Days Offensive, a decisive point in World War One.

Image copyright Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Image caption Feline fans pose for a selfie at the CatCon cat convention in Pasadena, California.

Image copyright Denis Balibouse / Reuters Image caption Inflatable boats as far as the eye can see on Lake Lucerne as people enjoyed the sunshine in Switzerland.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.