In Pictures

Week in pictures: 4 August - 10 August 2018

  • 11 August 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A woman using an umbrella struggles against heavy rain and wind Image copyright Toru Hanai / Reuters
Image caption In Tokyo, a woman struggles against heavy rain and wind as Typhoon Shanshan approaches Japan's mainland.
Revellers take part in the Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade in Toronto Image copyright Canadian Press / Shutterstock
Image caption Revellers take part in the Caribbean carnival grand parade in Toronto, Canada.
Migrants take a shower on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea Image copyright Juan Medina / Reuters
Image caption Migrants take a shower on board the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the Mediterranean Sea.
People gather near the scene where two vehicles fell into a sinkhole on a street in Harbin, Heilongjiang province Image copyright Reuters
Image caption People gather near the scene where two vehicles fell into a sinkhole in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.
Jenny Mensing of Germany swims backstroke with a paper cup on her forehead while warming up at the Glasgow 2018 European Swimming Championships in Glasgow, UK Image copyright Patrick B Kraemer / EPA
Image caption Jenny Mensing, of Germany, swims backstroke with a paper cup on her forehead while warming up at the Glasgow 2018 European Swimming Championships.
Silhouettes of people watching a sunset atop the Aeropagus hill in Athens Image copyright Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP
Image caption People watch the sunset from the Areopagus hill in Athens, Greece.
A western lowland gorilla eats ice cream in its enclosure at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic Image copyright David W Cerny / Reuters
Image caption As Europe continues to experience high temperatures, this western lowland gorilla cools off with an ice cream at Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic.
People gather outside Amiens Cathedral in France, which is lit up at night Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA
Image caption Crowds gather outside Amiens Cathedral in France, illuminated on the eve of the centenary of the Battle of Amiens and subsequent Hundred Days Offensive, a decisive point in World War One.
People pose for a selfie at the CatCon cat convention in Pasadena, California. Image copyright Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
Image caption Feline fans pose for a selfie at the CatCon cat convention in Pasadena, California.
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland Image copyright Denis Balibouse / Reuters
Image caption Inflatable boats as far as the eye can see on Lake Lucerne as people enjoyed the sunshine in Switzerland.

