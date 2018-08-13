In pictures: World Architecture Festival 2018 shortlist
A research centre in Riyadh, a village lounge in rural China and a mosque without a minaret in Iran are among the projects shortlisted in the World Architecture Festival Awards 2018.
João Morgado
Projects from 81 countries have been shortlisted in the World Architecture Festival Awards 2018. Chapel Our Lady of Fátima in Portugal was submitted in the religious buildings category by Plano Humano Arquitectos.
Xia Zhi
All types and sizes of architectural projects are represented on the 536-strong shortlist. The Village Lounge of Shangcun in Jixi, China, is a renovated multi-use space for local residents and tourists by SUP Atelier.
Sabin Prodan
The winners will be judged over the course of the three-day festival in Amsterdam in November, with presentations of shortlisted designs being made to more than 100 international judges. Bamboo stalactite in Venice, Italy, was designed by Vo Trong Nghia Architects.
Dianna Snape
A "super jury", chaired by Dutch architect Nathalie de Vries, will decide the World Building of the Year. Freycinet Lodge Coastal Pavilions in Coles Bay, Tasmania, was submitted in the hotel and leisure category by Liminal Architecture.
David Grandorge and Peter Maybury
The Palas cinema in Galway, Ireland, was designed by dePaor.
Adam Scott
Designed by Ian Ritchie Architects, London's Royal Academy of Music Theatre and Recital Hall is inspired by the curved shapes of string instruments.
Ivan Brodey
Ulleval tarn in Oslo, Norway, was submitted in the small scale housing category by Code Arkitektur.
Fernando Guerra
Bernardes Arquitetura's Peninsula House in Guarujá, Brazil, is a weekend home that overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.
Fluid Motion Architects
A mosque without a minaret, Vali-e-asr Mosque in Tehran, Iran, was designed by Fluid Motion Architects.
Iwan Baan
Designed by Heatherwick Studio, Cape Town's Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa was formerly a disused silo.
Marc Goodwin
This cabin in Kvitfjell, Norway, was the work of Lund Hagem Architects.
Hufton + Crow
The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.
Ramón Esteve Estudio
Cottage in the Vineyard in Fontanars dels Alforins, Spain, was submitted by Ramón Esteve Estudio.
Paolo Consaga
Formed of tubes around a platform, housEmotion is an abstract installation by Tabanlioglu Architects in Milan, Italy.
Alison Brooks Architects
Exeter College Cohen Quadrangle, by Alison Brooks Architects, provides residential and teaching space at the University of Oxford.
Yorgos Kordakis
This house in Karpathos, Greece, was designed by OOAK Architects.