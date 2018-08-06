The details of life in a refugee camp

Since civil war broke out in South Sudan, in 2013, more than a million South Sudanese refugees have crossed the border into neighbouring Uganda.
Tommy Trenchard's pictures focus on commonplace objects and details to convey day-to-day life in several refugee camps near the border.
"During the early stages of the crisis, living conditions were bleak - but life has been slowly improving for the refugees living here," says Trenchard.
"Uganda's policy towards refugees is often used as an example for other countries.
"Each family is granted a small plot of land to farm, and is free to do business in the country. Days are filled with chores, cooking, farming, play and endless waiting."
Following the signing of a peace deal many of the refugees will hope they can return home in the near future.
All photographs by Tommy Trenchard.