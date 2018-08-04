In Pictures

Week in pictures: 28 July - 3 August 2018

  • 4 August 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa wears a cone as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe Image copyright Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
Image caption Following the Zimbabwe election, unrest ensues and demonstrators take to the streets of the capital city, Harare.
A horse is tethered to its trailer Image copyright Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
Image caption A horse is tethered to its trailer before competing in the Ryedale Country Show, held in Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.
A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a total lunar eclipse (blood moon) in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece Image copyright Alkis Konstantinidis / Reuters
Image caption A full moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon before a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece.
Beatles fans in costume Image copyright Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
Image caption Beatles fans united in Liverpool with the aim of breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of Beatles impersonators. Their attempt to beat the record of 294 was thwarted by the weather, which meant they had fewer people than expected, so the successful title remains in Mexico City.
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the traditional diving competition Image copyright Dado Ruvic / Reuters
Image caption Revellers gather to watch a traditional diving contest where competitors face a 24m (78ft) drop off the Old Bridge in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Firefighters try to control a back burn as the Carr fire continues to spread Image copyright Mark Ralston / AFP
Image caption Firefighters try to control a back burn, a type of controlled fire used to stop an active wildfire, as California's Carr fire continues to spread towards Douglas City and Lewiston.
A dog drinks water from a public fountain as temperatures soar throughout the country, in Madrid, Spain Image copyright Susana Vera / Reuters
Image caption As the heatwave causes temperatures to rise throughout Europe, a dog keeps cool by drinking water from a public fountain in Madrid, Spain.
The RAF's Red Arrows Image copyright Ian Forsyth / Getty Images
Image caption The RAF's Red Arrows perform during the Sunderland International Air Show, the largest free air show in Europe.
Czech Republic gymnast Sabina Halova on the beam Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA
Image caption Czech Republic gymnast Sabina Halova on the beam during the first day of the European Championships, Glasgow, Scotland.
Tourists walk past giant hand structure on the Golden Bridge on Ba Na hill near Danang City, Vietnam. Image copyright Kham / Reuters
Image caption The 150m-long Golden Bridge, with its distinct hand structure, can be found perched on the Ba Na Hills, near the city of Danang, Vietnam.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics

More on this story