Europe is experiencing a further heatwave this summer, with forecasters say the all-time temperature record could be broken in the coming days.

The current European record is 48C (118.4F) set in Athens in July 1977.

Pictures show shrunken lakes and dry riverbeds, along with people cooling off with water fountains and beach umbrellas, including the coastal town of Benidorm in Spain, below.

Temperatures are rising in Spain and Portugal, aided by a surge of hot air sweeping in from Africa.

Spain's national weather service has put a warning in place until at least Sunday, saying the heatwave will be "especially intense and lasting in the southwest".

BBC Weather says the current forecast for southwestern Spain and southern and southeastern Portugal is 47C (116.6F) on both Friday and Saturday.

Here a woman cools off in a fountain in the city of Seville.

Trocadero Fountain in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris brought welcome relief for Parisians and visitors.

People appreciated public fountains in Montpellier, France.

Swimmers were finding a reprieve from the heat by leaping into the Mediterranean Sea at Nice, southeastern France.

Others in Nice enjoyed the view from the safety of sunhats.

Germany is experiencing dry conditions, resulting in a partially dried Rhine riverbed in Düsseldorf.

Dry and cracked sections of the river Danube were to be found in Mariaposching, southern Germany.

An aerial photo in Beckum, Germany, showed water buffalo walking from a water pool onto parched earth.

In the Polish capital Warsaw, people and their pets used public sprinklers to keep cool.

Warsaw's city guards gave away water to citizens.

At the Colosseum in central Rome, Italy, visitors used fans and parasols to escape the sun and heat as temperatures approached 40C (104F).

Italy has issued red alerts across its centre and north, which includes the tourist hotspots of Rome, Florence and Venice.

Members of the Italian Civil Protection authority distributed water bottles.

And vending machines serving water in Rome saw heavy use, as did the city's fountains.

