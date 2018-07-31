In pictures: Behind the mask

Image copyright Rory Lewis Image caption Tony Amendola performs a soliloquy from Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice

British photographer Rory Lewis believes portraits should preserve history and not just reflect the shell of the subject.

Inspired by the German expressionists of the early 20th Century and artists such as Caravaggio, Lewis seeks to present truthful images, to show every "line, mark and scar, to preserve history in a picture".

Actors are asked to act and move slowly and thoughtfully as Lewis looks to capture the moment he wants.

Image copyright Rory Lewis Image caption Sir Patrick Stewart

"Patrick Stewart always plays heroic characters," says Lewis who photographed the actor in New York. "I wanted him to be seen as a villain." The resulting frame shows Stewart's piercing expression directly into the lens. And Lewis knew that was the one.

Image copyright Rory Lewis Image caption David Bamber, Julian Bleach and Ciaran Hinds

The photograph of David Bamber, Julian Bleach and Ciarán Hinds was based on Caravaggio's The Taking of Christ.

Lewis says that all three actors engaged with the idea. And, following some debate about who should play Jesus, they began to act out their roles.

Image copyright Rory Lewis Image caption Natalie Dormer is perhaps best known for playing Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones

"This picture of Natalie Dormer shows her looking past the viewer, not at them," says Lewis, who sees himself as a travelling portraitist, with one picture opening the door to the next.

An exhibition of his work entitled Portraitist can be see at the Wex Photo Video Gallery in London E1 from 1 August to 30 September 2018.

Image copyright Rory Lewis Image caption David Warner

Image copyright Rory Lewis Image caption Clare Foster

Image copyright Rory Lewis Image caption Rufus Sewell

You can see more of Rory Lewis's work on his website.