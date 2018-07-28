In Pictures

Week in pictures: 21-27 July 2018

  • 28 July 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Gregg Donovan stands on President Donald Trump's vandalised star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Image copyright Lucy Nicholson/ Reuters
Image caption Donald Trump supporter Gregg Donovan stands on the president's vandalised star on the Hollywood Walk in Los Angeles, California.
Humboldt penguins swims in the pool at Penguin Beach at London Zoo. Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor/ PA
Image caption Humboldt penguins cool off in the pool at Penguin Beach at London Zoo in Regent's Park, London, as the heatwave continues across the UK.
A man holds his son as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens. Image copyright ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/ AFP
Image caption A man holds his son as a wildfire burns in Rafina, near Athens. At least 80 people died, meaning the fire is thought to be the deadliest on record in Greece.
Women in red stand near an classic Jaguar car. Image copyright SERGEI ILNITSKY/ EPA
Image caption Women stand near a classic Jaguar car during the GUM-rally race in Moscow, Russia, where rare Soviet models of the 1930s to the 1970s are driven around the city.
A long exposure picture shows stars and meteor trails above the mountains of Tien Shan. Image copyright Shamil Zhumatov/ Reuters
Image caption A long exposure photograph shows stars and meteor trails above the mountains of Tien Shan, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan.
A sunbather lays on the dry grass in St James's Park, in central London. Image copyright Hannah McKay
Image caption A sunbather lays on the dry grass in St James's Park, in central London. On Thursday, the hottest day of the year so far, temperatures hit 35.1C in Wisley, Surrey.
Petty officer first class Antonio Weber is kissed by his girl friend Laura aboard the Bundeswehr Navy frigate Hessen. Image copyright David Hecker/ Getty Images
Image caption Petty officer first class Antonio Weber kisses his girlfriend Laura aboard the Navy ship Hessen upon its return to port in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. The ship was returning from a six-month mission, which partly involved protecting the US aircraft carrier USS Truman.
Supporters of Imran Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, celebrate in Hyderabad. Image copyright NADEEM KHAWER/ EPA
Image caption Supporters of Imran Khan celebrate in Hyderabad, Pakistan. The former cricketer has claimed victory in Pakistan's election, amid accusations of vote rigging by rivals. His PTI party is still expected to fall short of an overall majority, so it would have to seek coalition partners in order to form a government.
Forensic workers prepare to bury unclaimed bodies in a mass grave. Image copyright Jose Luis Gonzalez/ Reuters
Image caption Forensic workers prepare to bury unclaimed bodies in a mass grave at San Rafael cemetery in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

