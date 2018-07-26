Your pictures: Reading

  • 26 July 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "reading".

  • Glasses, candles and an open book Prema Kakade

    Prema Kakade: "In 1940s India, girls often weren't educated. This photograph is dedicated to my mother-in-law, a self-taught lady, who learned to read and write the English language with the help of an English to Marathi dictionary by her side."

  • A cup of tea, newspaper and glasses Simon Ruff

    Simon Ruff: "A relaxing read with the right accessories."

  • A stack of books and small plastic figures Daniel Kerley

    Daniel Kerley's photo shows that a stack of books can provide a comfortable spot for a mini-figure

  • A man reads in front of a large teddy bear Graham Bolton

    Graham Bolton: "A chance photo taken while having lunch behind St Paul's, also known as the Actors' Church, in Covent Garden a couple of years ago. The man was busy with his paper and the bear was obviously interested in what he was doing."

  • A woman reads to sheep Sabiya Ali

    Sabiya Ali: "Casual reading before the sun goes down."

  • Two children lean against each other George Austen

    George Austen: "My two children Katie and Adam reading books in the local park."

  • A woman reads her book Christopher Hoyle

    Christopher Hoyle: "Suddenly on holiday I was greeted by the sight of my wife Gill (who is very short-sighted) reading a book at very close range with part of a face on the cover. By pure chance her face was a similar size to the image on the cover and the superimposition is just wonderful."

  • A grandmother reads to her grandson Dipin Augustine

    Dipin Augustine: "I am so thankful my son adores my mum. She is an amazing grandma, and when my son is with her, nothing else in the world matters to her. She is his best friend and the best grandmother."

  • A woman reading cards kouloughli lamine

    Kouloughli Lamine said, "This old lady in Marrakech, Morocco, was proposing to read the fortune of passers-by in her game of cards." The next theme is "splash of colour" and the deadline for your entries is 31 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

More on this story