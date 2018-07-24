In pictures: wildfires devastate Greek region

Wildfires in Greece's Attica region have killed nearly 50 people.

Most of the victims were trapped in the village of Mati, 40km (25 miles) north-east of Athens, and died either in their homes or their cars. This village in the Rafina region is popular with tourists.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Smoke rises over a motorway in Neo Voutsa, a suburb of Athens

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The sky turned orange as smoke spread over the beach town of Kineta in west Attica

Image copyright AFP Image caption A firefighting helicopter flies over the town of Rafina on Attica's eastern coast, where fires are a recurring problem in the summer

Image copyright AFP Image caption Prime Minister Tsipras has declared a state of emergency in Attica

Image copyright AFP Image caption The government has asked other EU countries for helicopters and additional firefighters

Image copyright AFP Image caption The fire was particularly deadly in Mati, where 26 bodies were found just 15m (50ft) from the sea

Image copyright AFP Image caption Emergency workers used boats and helicopters to evacuate residents and tourists stranded along the coast

