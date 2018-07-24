In Pictures

In pictures: wildfires devastate Greek region

  • 24 July 2018
Wildfires in Greece's Attica region have killed nearly 50 people.

Most of the victims were trapped in the village of Mati, 40km (25 miles) north-east of Athens, and died either in their homes or their cars. This village in the Rafina region is popular with tourists.

Smoke rises over a motorway in Neo Voutsa, a northeast suburb of Athens Image copyright EPA
Image caption Smoke rises over a motorway in Neo Voutsa, a suburb of Athens
Fire fighters are seen amid smoke as a wildfire burns in Kineta, near Athens. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The sky turned orange as smoke spread over the beach town of Kineta in west Attica
A firefighting helicopter flies over a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A firefighting helicopter flies over the town of Rafina on Attica's eastern coast, where fires are a recurring problem in the summer
People watch a wildfire in the town of Rafina, near Athens. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Prime Minister Tsipras has declared a state of emergency in Attica
A firefighter reacts as a house burns during a wildfire in Kineta, near Athens. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The government has asked other EU countries for helicopters and additional firefighters
A house burns as a wildfire rages at the village of Mati, near Athens. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The fire was particularly deadly in Mati, where 26 bodies were found just 15m (50ft) from the sea
This photo show cars burnt following a wildfire at the village of Mati. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Emergency workers used boats and helicopters to evacuate residents and tourists stranded along the coast

