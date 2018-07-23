The dried parks and parched lawns of Britain

This summer many of the UK's outdoor spaces have turned from lush green to a dry, yellow-brown.

These images from the past week demonstrate the dramatic impact that the heatwave is having on the British landscape.

Image copyright Toby Melville/ Reuters Image caption In London's Hyde Park, a couple relax on deckchairs on the arid grass.

Image copyright Toby Melville/ Reuters Image caption The UK is officially experiencing its driest start to a summer since modern records began in 1961.

Image copyright Andrew Yates/ Reuters Image caption US golfer Tiger Woods plays in the Open Championship. The course, at Carnoustie on the Scottish North Sea coast, has been so baked by the heat that players have had to adjust their game to suit the difficult conditions.

Image copyright Geoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstock Image caption The Copper Horse sculpture sits on top of a very dry Snow Hill in Windsor Great Park.

Image copyright Natasha Quarmby/REX/Shutterstock Image caption A couple relax while looking over North Devon's Woolacombe Bay, as the beach fills up with people making the most of the hot weather.

Image copyright Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock Image caption A woman sunbathes on the dry grass at Wimbledon Common in London. The Met Office told the BBC there was no "significant sign" of change to the hot weather "any time soon".

Image copyright Stuart Fretwell/REX/Shutterstock Image caption In Dorset, the weather has turned the grass on the common of Portland Bill an entirely different colour.

Image copyright Matt Cardy/ Getty Images Image caption A man sits on the wicket which he has been keeping green with the help of a hosepipe at Priston Cricket Club, near Bath.

Image copyright Matt Cardy/ Getty Images Image caption A dog watches a hosepipe sprinkler in the village of Priston. Hosepipes in the north-west of England will be temporarily banned from 5 August due to worries about water shortages.

Image copyright Grant Falvey/LNP/REX/Shutterstock Image caption The view down towards the National Maritime Museum and the Queen's House in Greenwich Park, London.

Image copyright Geoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstock Image caption Only certain areas of the lush lawns of Cliveden House, Buckinghamshire, have survived the baking summer heat.

All photographs subject to copyright.