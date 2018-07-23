In Pictures

The dried parks and parched lawns of Britain

  • 23 July 2018
Related Topics

This summer many of the UK's outdoor spaces have turned from lush green to a dry, yellow-brown.

These images from the past week demonstrate the dramatic impact that the heatwave is having on the British landscape.

A couple relax on deckchairs on parched grass in Hyde Park in London. Image copyright Toby Melville/ Reuters
Image caption In London's Hyde Park, a couple relax on deckchairs on the arid grass.
Deckchairs are seen on parched grass in Hyde Park in London. Image copyright Toby Melville/ Reuters
Image caption The UK is officially experiencing its driest start to a summer since modern records began in 1961.
Golf - The 147th Open Championship - Carnoustie, Britain - July 21, 2018 Tiger Woods of the U.S. in action during the third round Image copyright Andrew Yates/ Reuters
Image caption US golfer Tiger Woods plays in the Open Championship. The course, at Carnoustie on the Scottish North Sea coast, has been so baked by the heat that players have had to adjust their game to suit the difficult conditions.
Parched grass at Snow Hill in Windsor Great Park by the Copper horse on a hot day. Image copyright Geoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption The Copper Horse sculpture sits on top of a very dry Snow Hill in Windsor Great Park.
The heatwave continues, and holiday makers flock to the coast of North Devon. Image copyright Natasha Quarmby/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption A couple relax while looking over North Devon's Woolacombe Bay, as the beach fills up with people making the most of the hot weather.
A woman sunbathes on the burnt dry grass on Wimbledon Common in London. Image copyright Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption A woman sunbathes on the dry grass at Wimbledon Common in London. The Met Office told the BBC there was no "significant sign" of change to the hot weather "any time soon".
The continuing heatwave has turned the grass brown at Portland Bill. Image copyright Stuart Fretwell/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption In Dorset, the weather has turned the grass on the common of Portland Bill an entirely different colour.
A man poses for a photograph at Priston Cricket Club as he sits on the wicket that has been watered by a hosepipe. Image copyright Matt Cardy/ Getty Images
Image caption A man sits on the wicket which he has been keeping green with the help of a hosepipe at Priston Cricket Club, near Bath.
A dog stands besides a hosepipe sprinkler in a garden of a house in the village of Priston. Image copyright Matt Cardy/ Getty Images
Image caption A dog watches a hosepipe sprinkler in the village of Priston. Hosepipes in the north-west of England will be temporarily banned from 5 August due to worries about water shortages.
Burnt dry grass on Greenwich Park in London. Image copyright Grant Falvey/LNP/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption The view down towards the National Maritime Museum and the Queen's House in Greenwich Park, London.
Cliveden House's famous lawns are parched and arid. Image copyright Geoffrey Swaine/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Only certain areas of the lush lawns of Cliveden House, Buckinghamshire, have survived the baking summer heat.

All photographs subject to copyright.