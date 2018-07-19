The dramatic effect of the UK heatwave
This summer's heatwave has had a dramatic impact on the UK's landscape, turning previously lush parks and playing fields yellow.
The effect is revealed in NASA satellite images, which show a green scene in the top image in May this year to a scorched yellow-brown colour by mid-July:
The waterfall at Janet's Foss near Malham, in the Yorkshire Dales, has turned from a cascade of water to a trickle:
Aerial pictures of London show areas that are normally green have been scorched yellow, as seen below in playing fields near Arnos Grove, north London:
Even Buckingham Palace Garden has a discoloured lawn in the hot weather:
Hyde Park was also looking distinctly dry and yellow:
However, Lord's cricket ground in St John's Wood, north London, seems to be escaping the harsh weather conditions.