This summer's heatwave has had a dramatic impact on the UK's landscape, turning previously lush parks and playing fields yellow.

The effect is revealed in NASA satellite images, which show a green scene in the top image in May this year to a scorched yellow-brown colour by mid-July:

Image copyright NASA

The waterfall at Janet's Foss near Malham, in the Yorkshire Dales, has turned from a cascade of water to a trickle:

Image copyright SWNS

Image copyright SWNS

Aerial pictures of London show areas that are normally green have been scorched yellow, as seen below in playing fields near Arnos Grove, north London:

Image copyright Shutterstock

Even Buckingham Palace Garden has a discoloured lawn in the hot weather:

Image copyright Shutterstock

Hyde Park was also looking distinctly dry and yellow:

Image copyright Shutterstock

However, Lord's cricket ground in St John's Wood, north London, seems to be escaping the harsh weather conditions.