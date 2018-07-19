Your pictures: Shelter

  • 19 July 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "shelter".

  • A shack out over the sea Cara Trench

    Cara Trench: "I am currently studying abroad with my university in Merida, Mexico, and went exploring before classes. The captain of a boat stopped by this pier to get some fresh fish for the birds around the river to eat."

  • A cat wrapped in a furry blanket Isobel Rouse

    Isobel Rouse: "This is my daughter’s cat Beau swaddled in her favourite furry blanket. I just love the way you can see how safe he feels. It must awaken a sense of ancestry in him, sheltering in warm fur."

  • A child under a coloured cloth Sian Harris

    Sian Harris: "This is my daughter Maya, aged three, inside a hammock in the garden at our home in Walthamstow, London. It was a hot, sunny spring day in May and the kids loved pulling the sides over their heads to make a cocoon. The sunlight shone through the red fabric creating a magnificent orange glow."

  • A woman on a seaside bench Si Stott

    Si Stott: "This image was taken on Brighton seafront in January 2018. It shows my partner sitting on one of the old cast iron and wooden seating areas that survive - albeit in rather a tatty state."

  • A hut in the Scottish highlands Simon Velk

    Simon Velk: "Whilst out walking in the Highlands, near the Cairgorms in Scotland, I came across this deserted shelter. The remoteness became even more apparent as the clouds came rolling in over the hills."

  • The beach through a crack in a rock Fred Paul

    Fred Paul: "This cave was on Mewslade beach on the Gower Peninsula, Wales. This picture juxtaposes the beauty of the smooth yellow sand and blue sea with the darkness and jaggedness of the cave mouth."

  • A woman waves from a window Stuart Scott

    Stuart Scott: "Taken on Inle Lake, Myanmar in June 2018. A happy resident of the floating village is safely under shelter."

  • A spider on a leaf Mridul Panda

    Mridul Panda: "A tiny, beautiful spider roams around his shelter. I captured this photo of him in the forest of Jajpur, India."

  • Multicoloured umbrellas at a festival Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: "The common shelter, known as an umbrella, lit up at Bournemouth Arts Festival, Dorset."

  • A tent camped amongst the mountains Diana Bush

    Diana Bush took this image while camping in Ecrins National Park, France. The next theme is "reading" and the deadline for your entries is 24 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

