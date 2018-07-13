In Pictures

On the second day of his visit to the UK, President Trump is meeting the prime minister at Chequers and the Queen at Windsor Castle. A number of protests against his visit are taking place. We follow the day's events in pictures.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa meet at Chequers in Buckinghamshire Image copyright Reuters

President Trump said his relationship with Theresa May was "very, very strong", but he did not respond to questions about his attack in the Sun newspaper on her Brexit plans.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa meet on the doorstep of Chequers in Buckinghamshire Image copyright PA
Demonstrators prepare to inflate a blimp portraying US President Donald Trump, in Parliament Square, London Image copyright Reuters

A blimp depicting President Trump as a nappy-wearing baby was raised in the air in Parliament Square.

A "Baby Trump" balloon is inflated in London's Parliament Square Image copyright PA

London Mayor Sadiq Khan defended his decision to give permission for the blimp to be flown, saying it was not for him to be a censor or to decide what is in good or bad taste. President Trump is not expected to see the inflatable in the air.

A demonstrator wears a badge depicting US President Donald Trump as a baby Image copyright Reuters
First Lady Melania Trump and Philip May, Theresa May's husband, visit the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London Image copyright PA

First Lady Melania Trump (centre) joined the prime minister's husband Philip May (second right), on a visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, and took questions from school children.

First Lady Melania Trump meets school children at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London Image copyright PA

Meanwhile, women from a number of different protest groups set off on an anti-Trump march in central London in the morning.

Women, from a number of different protest groups, take part in an anti-Trump demonstration in central London Image copyright Reuters

Other protests about the visit are taking place around the country.

Demonstrators wearing Donald Trump and Theresa May paper mache heads join the protest in Butler's Cross, close to Chequers Image copyright PA
Prime Minister Theresa May directs US First Lady Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump after a ceremonial welcome for a black-tie dinner with business leaders at Blenheim Palace Image copyright AFP

The prime minister welcomed the Trumps on Thursday for a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

