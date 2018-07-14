In Pictures

Week in pictures: 7-13 July 2018

  • 14 July 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Royal Air Force 100 flypast to mark the RAF's centenary Image copyright CPL Helen Rimmer / RAF
Image caption Thousands of people outside Buckingham Palace and on The Mall in London watch a flypast of aircraft to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (left) looks on as US President Donald Trump casts a shadow as he addresses a press conference on the second day of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in Brussels Image copyright Brendan Smialowski / AFP
Image caption US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on as US President Donald Trump casts a shadow while addressing a news conference on the second day of the Nato summit in Brussels. Shortly before the summit, President Trump had said that other Nato members should increase their financial contributions.
A view of fields of flowers in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy Image copyright Alessandro Bianchi / Reuters
Image caption Fields of flowers in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy, provide a blanket of colour across the landscape.
Police and military personnel use umbrellas to cover around a stretcher near a helicopter and an ambulance at a military airport in Chiang Rai Image copyright Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP
Image caption Police and military personnel use umbrellas to protect a stretcher as one of the children rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand is flown from the site. He was one of 12 young footballers who were trapped with their coach by rising water, for 17 days.
Police and Ground Self-Defense Force's rescue workers carry a victim away after they were killed by a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kumano, Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan Image copyright EPA
Image caption Rescue efforts continue in western Japan after days of heavy rains and landslides. Dozens of people have been killed.
England fans react as they watch the match in London Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Image caption England fans react in a London pub as they watch their team head out of the World Cup. Croatia beat them 2-1 in the semi-final.
Swimmers in Lake Zurich Image copyright Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters
Image caption People take part in the annual swim across Lake Zurich in Switzerland.
Storks in their nest during sunset at lake Greifensee Image copyright Christian Merz / EPA
Image caption Elsewhere in Switzerland storks are photographed in their nests against the setting sun.
Horsemen at the Tan-Tan Moussem Berber festival, Tan-Tan, Morocco Image copyright KarimSahib / AFP
Image caption Horsemen ride in a choreographed cavalry charge during the opening ceremony of a Berber festival in Morocco.
Two women pose in a Frida Kahlo cut out Image copyright David Maung / EPA
Image caption Two women pose in a Frida Kahlo cut-out prop at an exhibition in San Diego, California. Around 30 artists exhibited work inspired by the Mexican artist.

