Your pictures: Summer's day
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "summer's day".
Paul Fowler
Paul Fowler: "I spent a summer's day in the sky, following a hot air balloon ride over woods and fields near the Chateau de Chenonceau, in France's Loire Valley."
Tibor Ács
Tibor Acs: "Taken on one of the most beautiful day this summer. This woman enjoys the sunshine in a garden in Budapest, Hungary."
Eajaaz Ahamed
Eajaaz Ahamed: "Who wouldn't love to take a bath on a hot afternoon? Here is an elephant taking a chilled bath on a hot summer's day in Vandalur Zoo, India."
Michael Romagnoli
Michael Romagnoli: "An American Civil War re-enactor, dressed in the uniform of the North, sets off a canon as part of a visitor demonstration at Fort Delaware, on Pea Patch Island, Delaware."
Sue Ebert
Sue Ebert: "We came across a group of ladies from the Red Hatters who looked magnificent in their red and purple outfits on a beautiful summer's day. The society is a worldwide friendship group for ladies who want to grow old playfully and is inspired by the poem Warning by Jenny Joseph."
Wendy Johnson Shaaban
Wendy Johnson Shaaban: "Our golden retriever enjoys a cool break from the heat of the summer Sun, in our garden, in Alexandria, Egypt."
Jayson Berry Hunt
Jayson Berry Hunt: "On a visit to Lake Tahoe, on the California-Nevada border, I was astonished to find many Sun-drenched beaches, nestled between the mountain peaks, far above sea-level."
Sam Whitaker
And finally an image by Sam Whitaker of Sunlit flowers.