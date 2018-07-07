Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Alba Vigaray/EPA Image caption People enjoy the Independence Day celebrations in New York, USA. The annual holiday marks the day in 1776 when the United States declared independence as a sovereign nation.

Image copyright Erik De Castro/Reuters Image caption Revellers take part in a Gay Pride parade in Marikina, Philippines.

Image copyright Pongmanat Tasiri/EPA Image caption Officials carry oxygen tanks during efforts to rescue a youth football team trapped in a flooded cave complex in Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Rescuers are attempting to pump water out of the caves to rescue the 12 boys and their coach who have been trapped since 23 June.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA Image caption Firefighters continue to battle a fire near Bolton, UK, a week after it began. Fire chiefs declared a major incident after two large-scale blazes either side of Winter Hill merged because of increased wind speed.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters Image caption Billy Caldwell and his mother Charlotte arrive at a news conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Billy returned home after the Department of Health issued an emergency licence allowing doctors in Belfast to treat his epilepsy with medicinal cannabis oil. The oil, which contains Tetrahydrocannabinol, is illegal in the UK and had previously been confiscated from Billy's mother at customs.

Image copyright Regis Duvignau/Reuters Image caption A model presents a wedding dress by designer Elie Saab as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018/2019 fashion show in Paris, France.

Image copyright Mike Blake/Reuters Image caption The sun sets behind a cloud as people cool off with a walk along an ocean pier in Oceanside, California, US.

Image copyright Muhammad Hamed/Reuters Image caption Humanitarian aid for Syria is prepared in the town of Ramtha, Jordan.

Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Image caption A re-enactor looks at a BE2c World War One bomber biplane on show in London, UK, as part of the National Aircraft Tour to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Employees sort footballs at a company manufacturing sports equipment in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.