The UK celebrates 70 years of the NHS
The UK is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NHS, with events including a service at Westminster Abbey and a royal visit in Wales.
The Prince of Wales met NHS staff at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent.
Aneira Thomas, the first baby born under the NHS, in 1948, appeared as a guest on ITV's Lorraine programme.
Back in Wales, Nathan Wyburn unveiled his 10m (33ft) by 14m portrait of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan, made out of soil and stone dust.
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, met NHS staff and patients during a visit to the Royal Hospital for Children, in Glasgow.
A service was held at Westminster Abbey, in London, attended by the Countess of Wessex.
Olive Belfield, 91, a nurse in the first group of NHS recruits, in 1948, was also at the service.
Freya Lewis, who was inured in the Manchester Arena concert attack, and Jenny Grant, the nurse who treated her, spoke at the service.
And the Countess of Wessex met Dr Martin Griffiths, an NHS trauma surgeon.
At Trafford Hospital, in Greater Manchester, nurses took a selfie wearing uniforms representing each decade of the NHS.
