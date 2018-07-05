The UK is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the NHS, with events including a service at Westminster Abbey and a royal visit in Wales.

Image copyright Getty Images

The Prince of Wales met NHS staff at Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Aneira Thomas, the first baby born under the NHS, in 1948, appeared as a guest on ITV's Lorraine programme.

Image copyright Shutterstock

Back in Wales, Nathan Wyburn unveiled his 10m (33ft) by 14m portrait of NHS founder Aneurin Bevan, made out of soil and stone dust.

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, met NHS staff and patients during a visit to the Royal Hospital for Children, in Glasgow.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

A service was held at Westminster Abbey, in London, attended by the Countess of Wessex.

Image copyright Getty Images

Image copyright Getty Images

Olive Belfield, 91, a nurse in the first group of NHS recruits, in 1948, was also at the service.

Image copyright Getty Images

Freya Lewis, who was inured in the Manchester Arena concert attack, and Jenny Grant, the nurse who treated her, spoke at the service.

Image copyright Getty Images

And the Countess of Wessex met Dr Martin Griffiths, an NHS trauma surgeon.

Image copyright Getty Images

At Trafford Hospital, in Greater Manchester, nurses took a selfie wearing uniforms representing each decade of the NHS.

Image copyright Getty Images

