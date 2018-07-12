In Pictures

In pictures: Queen's meetings with past US presidents

  • 12 July 2018

President Donald Trump's visit to the Queen during his trip to the UK marks the latest in a long history of meetings between the British monarch and US heads of state.

In her 66-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has met nearly all of the 12 presidents in office during that time, with the exception of Lyndon B Johnson and Mr Trump.

Here is a selection of photographs from the monarch's meetings with past presidents.

20th October 1957: Queen Elizabeth II with US president Dwight D Eisenhower at a White House State banquet Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Queen with President Dwight D Eisenhower at a White House state banquet, in 1957. Eisenhower is wearing the British Order of Merit awarded him by King George VI after World War Two.
At Buckingham Palace during a banquet held in his honour, President John F Kennedy and his wife, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, pose with Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, London, United Kingdom, June 15, 1961. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption At Buckingham Palace during a banquet held in his honour, President John F Kennedy (right) and his wife, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy (second left), pose with the Queen and Prince Philip in 1961.
Queen Elizabeth II with British Prime Minister Edward Heath and US President Richard Nixon and his wife Pat at Chequers, Heath's official country residence, 1970 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Queen and Prime Minister Edward Heath meet President Richard Nixon (second from right) and his wife Pat (right) at Chequers, Heath's official country residence, in 1970.
Gerald Ford dancing with Queen Elizabeth II at the ball at the White House, Washington, during the 1976 Bicentennial Celebrations of the Declaration of Independence Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption President Gerald Ford dances with the Queen during the 1976 Bicentennial celebrations of the Declaration of Independence at the White House.
The Queen with President Jimmy Carter at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace on 7 May 1977 Image copyright PA
Image caption The Queen with President Jimmy Carter at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace in 1977.
Queen Elizabeth II riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle with US President Ronald Reagan, during his state visit to the UK, 8 June 1982 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Queen rides in the grounds of Windsor Castle with President Ronald Reagan during his state visit to the UK in 1982. The horses were gifts to the Queen from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
Queen Elizabeth ll with US President George Bush in Washington DC, USA in May 1991 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Queen with President George H W Bush in Washington DC, USA, in 1991.
US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, in London. Image copyright PA
Image caption President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary meet the Queen at Buckingham Palace in London in 2000.
President George W Bush welcomes the Queen during an arrival ceremony on the south lawn of the White House May 7, 2007 in Washington, DC Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption President George W Bush welcomes the Queen at the White House during her six-day trip to the US in 2007.
Queen Elizabeth II poses with US President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle Obama and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace ahead of a state banquet on 24 May, 2011 in London, England Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Queen and Prince Philip pose with President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, ahead of a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2011. The 44th President of the United States was in the UK for a two-day state visit.

