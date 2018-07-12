In pictures: Queen's meetings with past US presidents
- 12 July 2018
President Donald Trump's visit to the Queen during his trip to the UK marks the latest in a long history of meetings between the British monarch and US heads of state.
In her 66-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has met nearly all of the 12 presidents in office during that time, with the exception of Lyndon B Johnson and Mr Trump.
Here is a selection of photographs from the monarch's meetings with past presidents.
