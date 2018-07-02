On 23 June, 12 boys and their coach went to explore a cave after football practice in northern Thailand. They have not been heard from since.

A rescue operation involving the Thai navy and air force has been ongoing.

Shortly after the group's bikes were found abandoned at the entrance, heavy rain sent torrents of water through the cave.

Rescuers hope that the boys aged 11 to 16 and their coach are alive deep inside the Tham Luang Nang Non cave. They could have found safety on a mound in an underground chamber, after being trapped by flood waters.

A photo of one of the missing boys, Prachak Sutham, is shown on the phone of a Thai student, below.

Thai navy divers, along with four British cave divers and some US military personnel, have been trying to reach the deepest caverns of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave, the fourth longest in Thailand.

British cave-diver Robert Charles Harper is seen exploring an opening in the mountain during the rescue operation, below.

Industrial water pumps have been used to reduce the water level inside the cave, but have struggled against relentless rain.

The entrance to the cave became flooded, with efforts shifted to finding other ways to access and reduce water in the cave, involving drilling through rock to drain water.

Drones equipped with thermal cameras have been used to detect possible access points and an underwater robot sent back information on the water depth and condition of the cave.

Sniffer dogs have been used after smelling clothing belonging to the missing children.

On Monday, rescuers said they believe they are less than 1km (0.6 miles) from where the boys may be, but are blocked by a narrow tunnel.

The group's plight has gripped the country and led to an outpouring of support and hope, along with press attention.

Hundreds of volunteers have joined the military and police in the search operation.

Prayers and rituals have taken place for the missing group, including by a monk at an altar near the Tham Luang cave, below left.

A hermit was photographed performing a ritual beside the road leading to Tham Luang cave (below right).

On Saturday, an ethnic Akha shaman was seen at Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park performing religious rituals to help the search, below.

On Monday, ethnic Lisu tribespeople held a ritual involving a sacrificial chicken to appease the spirits of Tham Luang cave.

Thai medical experts have said the group's survival depends on whether they can find fresh drinking water and they could survive for eight days without food.

