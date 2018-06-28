Your pictures: Active
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "active".
-
Peter Connor
Peter Connor: "I managed to snap this action shot of an amateur American softball team playing in Central Park, New York, on a Saturday morning. I just squeezed the lens through the railings to allow me the close-up shot."
-
Janie Tonkin
Janie Tonkin: "On a very early morning hike up Mount Batur on Bali, this lone walker stopped for a rest just after the Sun had risen. He was facing away from the Moon, perhaps looking forward to a new day."
-
Richard Sargent
Richard Sargent: "Even though our little pooch, Roo, suffers severe arthritis, it doesn't stop her enjoying playing in the hosepipe on hot summer days. She really doesn't know when she's had enough either."
-
Dimitrios Zampelis
Dimitrios Zampelis: "An active man ready to run in the sunset in one of the empty rural roads of Greece, in Sparta."
-
Zuzana Spencer
Zuzana Spencer: "Dreamer. My children love climbing the trees (even though I find it very hard to watch sometimes). They create their own stories, new worlds, and dream big while playing and exercising."
-
David Edmond
David Edmond: "My wife walking the dog in the dunes at Newborough, Anglesey."
-
Daniel Furon
Daniel Furon: "Three friends are having a together stroll around the lake, every day."
-
Carol Smith
Carol Smith: "Frozen in time before the shutter even clicked."
-
Sagar Goel
Sagar Goel: "That is my 11-month-old son, Samar, an active dynamo, the source of my energy."
-
Tessa Hankinson
And finally a photo from Tessa Hankinson.