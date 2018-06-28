Your pictures: Active

  • 28 June 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "active".

  • Softball Peter Connor

    Peter Connor: "I managed to snap this action shot of an amateur American softball team playing in Central Park, New York, on a Saturday morning. I just squeezed the lens through the railings to allow me the close-up shot."

  • Walker on a hill Janie Tonkin

    Janie Tonkin: "On a very early morning hike up Mount Batur on Bali, this lone walker stopped for a rest just after the Sun had risen. He was facing away from the Moon, perhaps looking forward to a new day."

  • Dog with some water Richard Sargent

    Richard Sargent: "Even though our little pooch, Roo, suffers severe arthritis, it doesn't stop her enjoying playing in the hosepipe on hot summer days. She really doesn't know when she's had enough either."

  • Man about to set off on a run Dimitrios Zampelis

    Dimitrios Zampelis: "An active man ready to run in the sunset in one of the empty rural roads of Greece, in Sparta."

  • Child in a tree Zuzana Spencer

    Zuzana Spencer: "Dreamer. My children love climbing the trees (even though I find it very hard to watch sometimes). They create their own stories, new worlds, and dream big while playing and exercising."

  • Walking the dog David Edmond

    David Edmond: "My wife walking the dog in the dunes at Newborough, Anglesey."

  • People walking Daniel Furon

    Daniel Furon: "Three friends are having a together stroll around the lake, every day."

  • Model of a room Carol Smith

    Carol Smith: "Frozen in time before the shutter even clicked."

  • Father and son on the beach Sagar Goel

    Sagar Goel: "That is my 11-month-old son, Samar, an active dynamo, the source of my energy."

  • Cyclists Tessa Hankinson

    And finally a photo from Tessa Hankinson. The next theme is "make-up" and the deadline for your entries is 3 July. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

