Heatwave hits the UK
The UK is experiencing heatwave conditions, with temperatures expected to peak at 33C on Thursday.
People have been enjoying the summer weather across the UK, including on beaches in Bournemouth and Brighton.
The Met Office has issued a yellow health warning, which covers the west and north-east of England, and refers to conditions between 09:00 on Tuesday and 18:00 BST on Thursday.
Hay fever sufferers will also be impacted as the Met Office forecasted very high levels of pollen across England, Wales and Northern Ireland throughout the week.
The heatwave has been attributed to the jet stream looping to the north of the UK, and then back down to eastern Europe, creating an area of high pressure over the country which is not shifting.
BBC Weather presenter Ben Rich said that the west of Britain, especially the Midlands and south-east Wales, were likely to experience the highest temperatures of up to 30C on Tuesday.
Away from the hot beaches, glacial lake Lyn Padarn in Snowdonia, Gwynedd, north Wales, was seen here on Tuesday morning.
People made the most of the sunshine in Chavasse Park in Liverpool.
The sun created a bright reflection of the Port of Liverpool Building, seen on a glass building here.
Dragonflies were seen hovering over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Liverpool.
A beachgoer headed to the sea with a paddle board at Weymouth seafront in Dorset.
The year's previous record temperature had been 29.1C in April at St James's Park in central London.
The current hot weather is expected to last until the weekend, when temperatures are forecast to slowly drop off.
