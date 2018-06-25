In Pictures

In pictures: Prince William's Middle East tour

  • 25 June 2018

The Duke of Cambridge has embarked on a tour of the Middle East, spending Sunday with Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in Amman.

On Monday, the princes visited the ancient city of Jerash.

Prince William and Crown Prince Hussein walk at the ancient city of Jerash Image copyright Reuters

On the Middle East tour, Prince William will become the first royal to make an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. Kensington Palace said the "historic nature" of the tour was "important".

Prince William stands with Crown Prince Hussein during his visit to the ancient city of Jerash Image copyright Reuters
Prince William stands with Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein as they pose with people at the ancient city of Jerash, Jordan. Image copyright Reuters
Prince William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein interact with children at the ancient city of Jerash Image copyright Reuters

Prince William arrived on Sunday and was greeted by Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II at Marka Airport.

Prince William arrives at Marka Airport and meets Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Image copyright Reuters
Prince William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II review the honour guard in Amman, Jordan Image copyright Reuters
Prince William is welcomed by Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Image copyright Getty Images

The Jordanian prince gave Prince William a tour of the Crown Prince Foundation.

Prince William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein during their visit to the Crown Prince Foundation in Amman, Jordan Image copyright Reuters

The tour included the TechWorks fabrication lab.

Prince William and Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein during their visit to the Crown Prince Foundation in Amman, Jordan. Image copyright Reuters

Prince William also met Jordanians working in the education sector, at the residence of the British ambassador, Edward Oakden, during a garden party in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.

The Duke of Cambridge gives a speech at the residence of the British ambassador Edward Oakden Image copyright Getty Images

He told the audience of Jordanians: "I greatly admire the resilience you in Jordan have shown in the face of the many security and humanitarian challenges that have confronted you as a result of conflicts in this region.

"The way in which you opened your doors to hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria, not to mention your longstanding commitments to Palestinian refugees, is remarkable."

The Duke of Cambridge meets Jordanians working in the education sector Image copyright Getty Images

Later, the princes sat down together to watch a recording of England beating Panama 6-1 in the World Cup earlier on Sunday.

.

More on this story