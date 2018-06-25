In pictures: Prince William's Middle East tour

The Duke of Cambridge has embarked on a tour of the Middle East, spending Sunday with Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II in Amman.

On Monday, the princes visited the ancient city of Jerash.

On the Middle East tour, Prince William will become the first royal to make an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories. Kensington Palace said the "historic nature" of the tour was "important".

Prince William arrived on Sunday and was greeted by Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II at Marka Airport.

The Jordanian prince gave Prince William a tour of the Crown Prince Foundation.

The tour included the TechWorks fabrication lab.

Prince William also met Jordanians working in the education sector, at the residence of the British ambassador, Edward Oakden, during a garden party in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday.

He told the audience of Jordanians: "I greatly admire the resilience you in Jordan have shown in the face of the many security and humanitarian challenges that have confronted you as a result of conflicts in this region.

"The way in which you opened your doors to hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria, not to mention your longstanding commitments to Palestinian refugees, is remarkable."

Later, the princes sat down together to watch a recording of England beating Panama 6-1 in the World Cup earlier on Sunday.

