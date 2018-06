Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Christopher Furlong/Getty images Image caption A Mexican football fan enjoys the World Cup party atmosphere on Nikolskaya Street, near Red Square in Moscow. Defending champions Germany suffered a shock 1-0 defeat by Mexico in a thrilling World Cup match in Moscow.

Image copyright Matt Cardy/Getty Images Image caption People gather on the ridge overlooking the Avebury Neolithic henge monument, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as they watch the sun rise on 21 June in Wiltshire, England. Constructed in the Third Millennium BC, the Neolithic monument, one of the best known prehistoric sites in Britain, contains the largest megalithic stone circle in the world.

Image copyright Parwiz/REUTERS Image caption People celebrate the Taliban's ceasefire to mark the festival of Eid in the Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan.

Image copyright MANDEL NGAN/AFP Image caption First Lady Melania Trump has been criticised for the choice of her jacket worn on a trip to a migrant child detention centre in Texas. The coat featured graffiti writing on the back with the words "I really don't care, Do u?

Image copyright Chris Jackson/Getty Images Image caption People take photos as Lord Vestey, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive by carriage at Royal Ascot.

Image copyright CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP Image caption A participant competes in a soap box derby in Colombelles, near Caen in France.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Image caption Firefighters battle a blaze at the Mackintosh Building at the Glasgow School of Art for the second time in four years.

Image copyright Zohra Bensemra/Reuters Image caption Dr Samira al-Ghamdi drives around her neighbourhood in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as she prepares to hit the road as a licensed driver. The lifting of the driving ban is a huge moment for the women of Saudi Arabia. Previously they could face arrest and a fine if caught driving, and were reliant on male members of their family to drive them, or hire private drivers.

Image copyright /LUONG THAI LINH/EPA Image caption A woman collects lotus flowers at a lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. The plant is highly valued as its petals can be used in both salads and tea, while the seeds are used in desserts.

Image copyright Michael Dodge/Getty Images Image caption Mourners pay their respects during a vigil held in memory of murdered Melbourne comedian, 22-year-old Eurydice Dixon, at Princess Park in Melbourne, Australia. Dixon was murdered as she walked home through Princes Park after a comedy performance.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.