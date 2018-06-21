In Pictures

In pictures: Summer and winter solstice celebrations

  • 21 June 2018

People across the globe have been marking the longest and shortest days with summer and winter solstice celebrations.

From a sunrise at Stonehenge to an icy swim in Antarctica, we take a look at some of the best pictures.

Summer solstice at Stonehenge, England Image copyright PA

About 9,500 people gathered at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, to watch the sun rise over the Neolithic stones.

Summer solstice at Stonehenge, England Image copyright AFP

The Druid and Pagan community perform rituals and celebrations at the summer and winter solstices. It is believed that solstice celebrations have been held at the site for thousands of years.

Summer solstice at Stonehenge, England Image copyright EPA
Summer solstice at Stonehenge, England Image copyright PA
Summer solstice at Stonehenge, England Image copyright AFP

The solstice was also celebrated at Avebury Neolithic henge monument in Wiltshire, a Unesco World Heritage site.

Avebury Neolithic henge monument Image copyright Getty Images
People gather at Avebury Neolithic henge monument, a UNESCO World Heritage site, for the summer solstice Image copyright Getty Images
People gather at Avebury Neolithic henge monument, a UNESCO World Heritage site, for the summer solstice Image copyright Getty Images

The London Eye Ferris wheel opened at dawn so that guests could experience a city view of the solstice sunrise.

Londoners on the London Eye during the solstice sunrise Image copyright PA

In Antarctica, members of the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) at the Casey research station marked the winter solstice with a tradition of cutting through thick ice and taking a dip in the icy waters beneath.

Members of the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) at the Casey research station cut through thick ice Image copyright AFP

The winter solstice means the team can look forward to brighter days after weeks of darkness.

Members of the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) at the Casey research station swim in icy waters to mark the winter solstice Image copyright AFP
Members of the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) at the Casey research station swim in icy waters to mark the winter solstice Image copyright AFP

In Canberra, Australia, the Winter Solstice Nude Charity Swim took place at Lake Burley Griffin on the shortest day of the year. Swimmers were accompanied by a bagpipe player just as dawn broke.

A bagpipe player plays at the Winter Solstice Nude Charity Swim in Canberra Image copyright EPA
Swimmers take part in the Winter Solstice Nude Charity Swim in Canberra Image copyright EPA
Swimmers take part in the Winter Solstice Nude Charity Swim in Canberra Image copyright EPA

.

Related Topics

More on this story