A selection of your pictures from across Wales with the tropical weather providing amazing sunsets for this week's contributors.

Image copyright Ashley Williams Image caption The sun is out - as are some stunning sunsets like this on Gower on Sunday, by Ashley Williams.

Image copyright Mike Miles Image caption Mike Miles shares his view of Ogmore by Sea, saying it resembled a Spanish seaside resort.

Image copyright Iwan Williams Image caption This pink sky over Penmon, Anglesey was captured by Iwan Williams.

Image copyright Megan Hogg Image caption What are ewe looking at? Megan Hogg sent us this fantastic photo of a sheepdog enviously looking at a lamb sitting in a house in Welsh St Donats.

Image copyright Alan Lodge Image caption Alan Lodge took this picture on his way up Snowdon along the Llanberis trail.

Image copyright Gareth Roberts Image caption The green, green grass of home. Gareth Roberts stumbled across this beautiful sunset over a luscious looking Rhossili on the Gower.

Image copyright Robert Williams Image caption Foxgloves on the hills above Llwyn-on Reservoir near Merthyr Tydfil, by Robert Williams.

Image copyright Barbara Fuller Image caption Fishermen on the beach at sunset at Tywyn, Gwynedd, with Llyn Peninsula in the distance, by Barbara Fuller.

Image copyright Sarah Shaw Image caption Best view: Sarah Shaw captured a simply stunning sunset at Three Cliffs Bay, Gower.

Image copyright Helen Stephens Image caption Al fresco dining: A grey squirrel enjoys lunch on Helen Stephens in her garden at Newtown, Powys.

Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.