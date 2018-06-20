A selection of your pictures from across Wales.

Image copyright Jonathan Westlake Image caption Flying high - Jonathan Westlake caught this image of one of Wales's iconic red kites at the Llandeusant feeding station in the Brecon Beacons.

Image copyright Mandy Llewelyn Image caption Mandy Llewelyn was not at a Caribbean hideaway, but Church Rock at Broadhaven in Pembrokeshire when she took this shot.

Image copyright Ed Holt Image caption The sky over Aberystwyth Beach in a wonderful hue of colours, photographed by Ed Holt.

Image copyright Amber Morris Image caption Misty mountains.... This stunning vista over Pen-Y-Pass in Snowdonia was captured by Amber Morris.

Image copyright Ashley Williams Image caption Ashley Williams took this tranquil shot of Swansea Bay at dawn.

Image copyright Kate Morrissey Image caption Kate Morrissey captured this cheeky squirrel eating nuts at Barry Island.

Image copyright Andrew Nummelin Image caption A real love in. These romantic dragonflies caught the eye of Andrew Nummelin.

Image copyright Liz Simpson Image caption Liz Simpson sent us this beautiful photo of Tal-y-Llyn.

Image copyright Kerry Edwards Image caption This wood pigeon had its imposing wingspan on display for Kerry Edwards.

Image copyright Alan Lodge Image caption Alan Lodge found some peace at this clear pool on the Watkin Pass in Snowdonia.

Image copyright Gary Durbin Image caption Gary Durbin captured this owl in low flight near Talgarth, Powys

Image copyright Alan Jones Image caption Alan Jones took this picture of the bare top of Dinas Hill near Llanfairfechan on a gorgeous sunny day.

