In Pictures

The most creative Fifa World Cup football portraits

  • 15 June 2018

The style of official football portraits often shows players standing stoically, looking into the middle distance.

As the World Cup kicks off in Russia, we highlight some of the photographers and footballers who got a little creative in the studio when shooting their official portraits, expressing their individual personalities.

Jose Giminez of Uruguay Image copyright Clive Mason / Getty Images
Image caption Jose Giminez of Uruguay
Mikel John Obi of Nigeria Image copyright Ryan Pierse / Getty Images
Image caption Mikel John Obi of Nigeria
Thorgan Hazard of Belgium Image copyright David Ramos /Getty Images
Image caption Thorgan Hazard of Belgium
Victor Moses of Nigeria Image copyright Ryan Pierse / Getty Images
Image caption Victor Moses of Nigeria
Olafur Skulason of Iceland Image copyright Simon Hofmann / Getty Images
Image caption Olafur Skulason of Iceland
Ederson of Brazil Image copyright David Ramos / Getty Images
Image caption Ederson of Brazil
William Troost-Ekong of Nigeria Image copyright Ryan Pierse / Getty Images
Image caption William Troost-Ekong of Nigeria
Cristian Ansaldi of Argentina Image copyright Michael Regan / Getty Images
Image caption Cristian Ansaldi of Argentina
Yvon Mvogo of Switzerland Image copyright Adam Pretty / Getty Images
Image caption Yvon Mvogo of Switzerland
Raul Jimenez of Mexico Image copyright Shaun Botterill / Getty Images
Image caption Raul Jimenez of Mexico
Marcelo Brozovic of Croatia Image copyright Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Image caption Marcelo Brozovic of Croatia
Mats Hummels and Ilkay Guendogan of Germany Image copyright Michael Regan - Getty Images
Image caption Mats Hummels and Ilkay Guendogan of Germany
James Rodriguez of Colombia Image copyright Adam Pretty / Getty Images
Image caption James Rodriguez of Colombia
Adnan Januzaj of Belgium Image copyright David Ramos / Getty Images
Image caption Adnan Januzaj of Belgium
Pontus Jansson of Sweden Image copyright Simon Hofmann / Getty Images
Image caption Pontus Jansson of Sweden
Shinji Kagawa of Japan Image copyright Adam Pretty / Getty Images
Image caption Shinji Kagawa of Japan
Lasse Schoene of Denmark Image copyright Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
Image caption Lasse Schoene of Denmark
Ronald Matarrita of Costa Rica Image copyright Patrick Smith / Getty Images
Image caption Ronald Matarrita of Costa Rica
Andreas Christensen of Denmark Image copyright Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
Image caption Andreas Christensen of Denmark
Randall Azofeifa of Costa Rica Image copyright Jamie Squire / Getty Images
Image caption Randall Azofeifa of Costa Rica
Nemanja Matic of Serbia Image copyright Clive Rose / Getty Images
Image caption Nemanja Matic of Serbia
Radamel Falcao of Colombia Image copyright Maja Hitij / Getty Images
Image caption Radamel Falcao of Colombia
Juan Cuadrado, Yerry Mina and Miguel Borja of Colombia Image copyright Adam Pretty / Getty Images
Image caption Juan Cuadrado, Yerry Mina and Miguel Borja of Colombia
Kieran Trippier of England Image copyright Matthias Hangst / Getty Images
Image caption Kieran Trippier of England

