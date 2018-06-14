Your pictures: Luxury

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "luxury".

  • A dog lying on the carpet next to a fire Phil Ridgeon

    Phil Ridgeon shared this photo of Dillon the dachshund spreadeagled, enjoying the toasty luxury of a log burner.

  • A swimming pool with mosaic decorations Reiner Mim

    Reiner Mim admired this opulent Roman Pool at Hearst Castle in California, decorated from ceiling to floor with square mosaic tiles. Reiner said: "The intense blue and orange colours and the shimmering gold of the tiles combine to create a breathtaking effect."

  • A fruit cake Jean Stella Bengtsson

    Stella Bengtsson shared this picture of a sumptuous fruity cake in Algarve, Portugal, adding: "To be able to enjoy such delicious food is luxury."

  • A flower covered in droplets of water Daniel Furon

    Daniel Furon simply describes his photo as "instant jewellery".

  • A cake on a plate Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "The sheer luxury of greedy indulgence, along with 10 private minutes in which to savour every chocolatey forkful."

  • A garden with flowers and a greenhouse Veronica Lowe

    Veronica Lowe: "Oh the luxury of waking up to this view from my bedroom window on a June morning in our garden in Gloucestershire."

  • A boat on water in a lagoon Judy Taylor

    Judy Taylor shared this shimmering photo of a turquoise oasis.

  • A table with tea and a book in a garden Nick Briggs

    Nick Briggs: "To sit down with a good book and my favourite blend of loose leaf tea, especially this time of year when you can sit out in the garden with the flora in full bud, is sheer luxury."

  • A cup of coffee with gold flake Sylwia Polak

    A cappuccino sprinkled with 22-carat gold flakes summed up luxury for Sylwia Polak on a visit to the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi.

  • A toilet roll Philip Evans

    And finally, Philip Evans titled his photo "A luxury you wouldn't want to be without." The next theme is "In the shadows", and the deadline for your entries is 19 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

