Week in pictures: 2 - 8 June 2018

  • 9 June 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Lighting at Mumbai sky line with sudden heavy rain on 4 June 2018 in Mumbai, India Image copyright Hindustan Times/Getty Images
Image caption Pre-monsoon showers lashed Mumbai, causing difficulties for residents with water-logging, fallen trees and disruption of flights and road transport in India's largest city.
A northern gannet picks up seaweed on Bass Rock in the Firth of Forth where thousands of the sea birds are gathering nest material as they prepare for the new breeding season, forming the largest single-island colony of gannets in the world. Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA
Image caption A northern gannet picks up seaweed on Bass Rock, in Scotland's Firth of Forth. Thousands of the sea birds are gathering nest material as they prepare for the new breeding season, forming the largest single-island colony of gannets in the world.
Residents rest during a search at an area affected by the eruption of Fuego volcano in San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla, Guatemala, June 7, 2018 Image copyright Carlos Jasso/Reuters
Image caption Residents rest during a search in San Miguel Los Lotes, following the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego volcano. The eruption from one of Central America's most active volcanoes affected 1.7 million people and killed scores of people.
Queen Elizabeth looks on during Derby Festival Image copyright Peter Nicholls/ REUTERS
Image caption Queen Elizabeth II attended the UK's Epsom Derby festival at the Surrey racecourse. The Queen has owned and bred horses throughout her reign and is respected for her expertise.
American activists hold signs at the border between the US and Mexico during a protest against the new construction plan of a steel wall between Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and Ejido San Jeronimo, in the municipality of Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on June 2, 2018 in Ciudad Juarez. Image copyright HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP
Image caption American activists protest against plans for a steel wall between Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and Ejido San Jeronimo in Chihuahua, at the US-Mexico border.
The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of astronauts Serena Aunon-Chancellor of the US, Alexander Gerst of Germany and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan on 6 June 2018. Image copyright Shamil Zhumatov/REUTERS
Image caption The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, heading for the International Space Station. The craft was carrying astronauts Serena Aunon-Chancellor, from the US, Alexander Gerst, from Germany and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, from Russia.
A girl holds a baby outside a plastic factory situated along a canal that leads to the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh Image copyright Allison Joyce/Getty Images
Image caption A girl holds a baby outside a plastics factory on a canal leading to the highly-polluted Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Musician Thoren Ferguson plays the Il Mare Violin, which is made from driftwood in the sea at Yellowcraigs, East Lothian Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA
Image caption Musician Thoren Ferguson plays the Il Mare violin in the sea at Yellowcraigs, East Lothian, Scotland. Made from driftwood, the instrument was unveiled ahead of World Oceans Day.
Demonstrators surround a police vehicle during a march demanding an end to sexism and gender violence in Santiago, Chile June 6, 2018 Image copyright Ivan Alvarado/Reuters
Image caption Demonstrators surround a police vehicle during a march in Santiago, Chile. Thousands of people joined the protest against sexual harassment and sexist behaviour in universities and schools.
A US Air Force F-16 fighter approaches a KC-135 aerial refuelling aircraft during the US led Saber Strike exercise in the air over Estonia June 6, 2018 Image copyright Ints Kalnins/Reuters
Image caption A US Air Force F-16 fighter approaches an aerial refuelling aircraft during the US-led Saber Strike exercise over Estonia.

