Your pictures: Paths

  • 7 June 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "paths".

  • Path leading to a white lighthouse Rachel Hinxman

    Rachel Hinxman took this photo of the path leading to Cape Spear Lighthouse, in Newfoundland, Canada. She says: "This is the most easterly point of North America and oldest surviving lighthouse in the province. For over 150 years, generations of lighthouse keepers from the Cantwell family resided at Cape Spear and trod this path."

  • Black and white aerial photo of two people walking in the street, casting large shadows Andy Friend-Smith

    Andy Friend-Smith took this photo from the i360 tower in Brighton. He says: "With the sun overhead in early afternoon, I loved the shadows that the two walkers created along the footpath."

  • Stairs surrounded by trees and smoke with rays of sunlight shining through Karen Crawcour

    Karen Crawcour shared her atmospheric photo of a pathway in Vietnam. "You need to climb 500 stone steps to reach the temple at the top of Hang Mua," she says. "This photo was taken at the entrance stairs - a local was burning rubbish nearby and the smoke mingled with the sunlight filtering through the trees to create a magical quality to the pathway."

  • A path covered by tree branches Jo Allen

    Jo Allen: "This is the path to Halnaker Windmill in West Sussex. The way the trees have grown make it seem like you're walking through a tunnel. It is so pretty."

  • A red path covered in leaves, leading towards some water Brian Anderson

    Brian Anderson: "You should always explore. This path was hidden away in a wood at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, near Wakefield. A wonderful find."

  • A person walking on a path surrounded by water Reona Rowell

    Reona Rowell: "This is the path that runs from the mainland to Island Hill in County Down, Northern Ireland. The path is completely covered by the sea at high tide so you have to time your walk just right!"

  • A narrow staircase between two high walls Krystyna Okrasa

    Krystyna Okrasa: "These are the narrow and steep paths in Girona, Catalonia. There are no escalators here so one has to be in shape to get to the main attraction here, the cathedral at the top of the hill."

  • A black and white image of distant silhouettes of people walking along a path Nancy Rassia

    And finally, an image by Nancy Rassia of distant figures walking along a darkened path. The next theme is "luxury", and the deadline for your entries is 12 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

More on this story