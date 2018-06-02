Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption New Yorkers experience Manhattanhenge on 30 May, a phenomenon when the sun is aligned with the east-west streets of the main street grid of Manhattan.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of visitors were evacuated when a blaze engulfed part of Europa-Park in Rust, southern Germany, on 26 May.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two women console one another as they look at written notes left on the Savita Halappanavar mural as the results in the Irish referendum on the 8th amendment on the country's abortion laws takes place at Dublin Castle, Ireland.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Smoke rises from fireworks as policemen in pyjamas demonstrate against their working conditions in front of the police prefecture of the 13th arrondissement in Paris.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Sleeping Lion Pearl, which once belonged to Catherine the Great and is believed to be the world's largest freshwater pearl, is displayed before being auctioned in the Hague, Netherlands.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates winning the Champions League by kissing the trophy in Kiev, Ukraine after the 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Volcanic gases rise from the Kilauea lava flow that crossed Pohoiki Road in Hawaii, following an explosive eruption earlier in May that sent 30,000ft (9,100m) into the sky.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko (centre), who was reported murdered in the Ukrainian capital on 29 May appears unexpectedly at a press conference in Kiev that was announcing his own death.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Indian men rest in the shadow of an overflowing cloth container of hay, to be used as animal fodder, on a truck in Ajmer in the western state of Rajasthan.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Lightning seen over central London during a storm in which around 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded in four hours in the UK.

