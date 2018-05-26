In Pictures

Week in pictures: 19 - 25 May 2018

  • 26 May 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kiss on the steps of St George"s Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding. Saturday May 19, 2018 Image copyright Danny Lawson/Reuters
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding. American actress Meghan Markle became the newest member of the UK's Royal Family with her marriage to Prince Harry.
Lava erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure as people gather on a residential street in Leilani Gardens, on Hawaii"s Big Island, on May 23, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii Image copyright Mario Tama/Getty Images
Image caption In Hawaii, lava continues to erupt from the Kilauea volcano as people gather on the street.
A member of the clergy lights candles for the victims of Mancester Arena attack, ahead of The Manchester Arena National Service of Commemoration at Manchester Cathedral in central Manchester, Britain May 22, 2018 Image copyright Paul Ellis/Reuters
Image caption A member of the clergy lights candles for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack in the UK, ahead of a service at Manchester Cathedral to mark one year since the bombing.
Students from Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Pesantren read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Medan, Indonesia May 23, 2018 Image copyright YT Haryono/Reuters
Image caption Students read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Medan, Indonesia.
Dressed in giant capes, children take part in "The Tallest" one of over 100 pop-up performances featured in this year's Edinburgh International Children's Festival Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA
Image caption Dressed in giant capes, children take part in a pop-up performance at this year's Edinburgh International Children's Festival.
Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria May 22, 2018 Image copyright Omar Sanadiki/Reuters
Image caption Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria.
A worker adjusts a floral display as preparations continue for this year"s RHS Chelsea Flower Show at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA
Image caption A worker adjusts a floral display at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing the White House for a trip to New York, in Washington, U.S. May 23, 2018 Image copyright Carlos Barria/Reuters
Image caption US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House on a trip.
A young bear plays in the water at the Bioparco zoo in Rome, on May 24, 2018 Image copyright Tiziana Fabi/AFP
Image caption A young bear plays in the water at the Bioparco zoo in Rome.
Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat and frequent power cuts in their residence area Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2018 Image copyright Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Image caption People sleep on a pavement to escape the indoor heat in Karachi, Pakistan.

