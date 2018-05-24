Your pictures: Golden
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Golden".
Jasmine Montgomery
Jasmine Montgomery: "It was dawn in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya. I had my sleeping four-year-old bundled in blankets in the back of the car. I am a single mother so the poor child gets dragged off on many adventures. I watched this regal male lion asleep on the ochre earth as the sun came up. The lion woke up and faced the sun like he was warming himself on it. Golden light flooded the shot. My son slept through the whole thing."
Vinod Thomas
Vinod Thomas: "On a visit to the Philippines two weeks ago, I had the chance to see the famous Aliwan Fiesta, an annual event on the streets of Pasay City, Metro Manila. The talent, intensity and glamour displayed at the parades are truly remarkable."
Chris Potts
Chris Potts: "Two pieces from the Gold Museum in Bogota, Colombia. These pieces were part of an exhibit explaining how gold was used in ceremonies and rituals. These tunjos (gold offerings, usually figurines depicting various aspects of life) were thrown into the Laguna de Guatavita, a sacred lake."
Wendy Wilderspin
Wendy Wilderspin: "These golden yolks were used in the making of my first attempt at egg yolk ravioli."
CLAIRE GOODBODY
Claire Goodbody: "Golden light trails captured in Venice, Italy. My camera was placed on a beanbag on the luggage rack of a vaporetto (water bus) so that I could take long exposures of the lights beside the canals."
Phil Couvrette
Phil Couvrette: "It's hard not to stand in awe at the foot of the 46m (150ft) reclining golden Buddha at Wat Pho in central Bangkok, where it has a pavilion all to itself. "
Hannah Moore
Hannah Moore: "My daughter and I were getting ready to shower when we decided to take this picture. It will always remind me not of how our hair looked, but of a golden age when I was as much her world as she will always be mine."
DOUGLAS TAYLOR
Douglas Taylor: "Aachen Cathedral, Germany, has real golden treasure within its walls. The Sunburst Madonna is suspended from the choir vault above the spectacular Shrine of the Virgin Mary, a gilded reliquary dating from the early 1200s. More modern stained glass panels provide the background."
Kezzia Dent
Kezzia Dent: "Looking back through my photos I came across last year's batch of ducklings, hatched at my family home in Pershore, Worcestershire. I was mesmerised by the halo of golden fur around each tiny duckling."
Elizabeth Pizer
Elizabeth Pizer: "Highlighted by the late afternoon sun of a midsummer's day are these graceful stems of wild meadow grass, bowing gently under the weight of their seed heads."
Vinit Bhinde
Vinit Bhinde: "The golden light of the sunrise in the forest is always good to the eye. We saw these deer grazing at the Nagzira wildlife sanctuary, India."
Elaine Miller
And finally an image by Elaine Miller.