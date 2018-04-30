In pictures: Remembering photographer Shah Marai
- 30 April 2018
Shah Marai, the chief photographer for Agence France-Presse (AFP) in Kabul, has been killed in a bombing in the Afghan capital. Here we present a small selection of his work documenting his homeland.
All photographs Shah Marai / AFP