Water feature

  • 4 April 2017
Wet Sleddale Reservoir in Cumbria, Lake District,

A lone hiker salutes the aptly named Wet Sleddale Reservoir in Cumbria, as it overflows down a 21 metre high dam wall.

Heavy rainfall created a wall of water, made more dramatic by high winds.

Wet Sleddale Reservoir was constructed to supply Manchester with fresh water.

Photograph by Jeff Overs / BBC

