Water feature
- 4 April 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A lone hiker salutes the aptly named Wet Sleddale Reservoir in Cumbria, as it overflows down a 21 metre high dam wall.
Heavy rainfall created a wall of water, made more dramatic by high winds.
Wet Sleddale Reservoir was constructed to supply Manchester with fresh water.
Photograph by Jeff Overs / BBC