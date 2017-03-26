Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lights went out around the globe for Earth Hour to draw attention to climate change

Major landmarks around the world have been turning out their lights to mark Earth Hour, an event that draws attention to climate change.

Around 170 countries and territories were expected to take part on Saturday, by turning off non-essential lights at 20:30 local time.

The event, which reaches its 10th anniversary this year, is organised by conservation group WWF.

"We started Earth Hour in 2007 to show leaders that climate change was an issue people cared about," said coordinator Siddarth Das.

"For that symbolic moment to turn into the global movement it is today, is really humbling and speaks volumes about the powerful role of people in issues that affect their lives."

Image copyright AP Image caption Tea-light candles created a world map in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Image copyright PA Image caption The lights switched off at London's Tower Bridge

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Eiffel Tower went dark in Paris

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Acropolis in Athens seemed to disappear on the hillside

Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image caption The Kremlin in Moscow also joined in

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, formerly known as Victoria Terminus, in Mumbai went dark