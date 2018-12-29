June Whitfield: A life in pictures

Look back at memorable moments from the life of June Whitfield, the versatile and much-loved British actress.

Image caption Born in south London in 1925, June Rosemary Whitfield made her first stage appearance at the age of three.

Image caption She got her first break on radio, appearing in Take It From Here alongside Wallace Eaton, Jimmy Edwards and Dick Bentley.

Image caption Television parts soon followed, including a role as a nurse in The Blood Donor, one of Tony Hancock's most fondly remembered "half hours".

Image caption In 1968, June made her first appearance on Terry Scott's sketch show Scott On..., a programme she would appear in for the next six years.

Image caption The actors had a long and successful partnership on screen, spending five years as husband and wife in Happily Ever After and eight more in Terry and June.

Image caption From 1992 onwards, Whitfield found a whole new audience as Jennifer Saunders' mother (and Julia Sawalha's gran) in BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Image caption In later life she could also be found in such lavish costume dramas as the BBC's adaptation of Henry Fielding's Tom Jones.

Image caption Between 2005 and 2010, Whitfield made frequent appearances in Last of the Summer Wine as busybody Nelly.

Image caption In 2015, at the age of 89, June appeared in EastEnders as Sister Ruth, a nun with a secret.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After decades as a warm and reliable presence on British screens, she remained fabulous - and appeared in the Absolutely Fabulous movie, which came out in 2016.

