Your pictures: Lines

  • 1 December 2016

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week, we asked for your pictures on the theme "Lines".

  • The spire of a church reflected in glass windows Chris Greenhow

    Chris Greenhow took this picture in Boston, Massachusetts.

  • Streams of white light run through an empty playground Scott Rawsthorne

    Scott Rawsthorne: "I took this picture in Ladywell Fields in south-east London. I got my daughter to play on the playground apparatus holding a torch while the camera was making a long exposure. The end result is an image which captures a child's energy and movement through lines of light."

  • Wires cross over the lines of the road with train lines further underneath Robert Bourgaize

    Robert Bourgaize: "During the construction and completion of the Port Mann Bridge outside Vancouver, BC Canada, my wife and I took aerial pictures. This photo from 2014 shows lines in the support wires, the main traffic lanes, the train tracks and the logs in the river."

  • Scaffolding rises up along the side of a building and is framed against a blue sky Phil Willmott

    Phil Willmott: "Scaffolding is often thought to be an eyesore, but given the right lighting, as on this sunny winter morning, it can transform an otherwise austere facade."

  • One man wears orange trousers, shoes and holds an orange cane, with the man next to him wearing all pale blue Barbara Pleskach

    Barbara Pleskach: "Prom night at LaSalle High, St Ignace, Michigan."

  • A black and white image of wood nailed across a window Gareth Jones

    Gareth Jones: "A boarded-up window at an abandoned airfield in Picton, Prince Edward County, Ontario, Canada."

  • An empty sea and sky filled with setting clouds Maria Płonka

    Maria Plonka: "Taken somewhere between the Faroe Islands and Denmark. These lines on the water show my return home."

  • Smaller pebbles and stones sit in between the cracks of larger rocks Rob Taylor

    Rob Taylor: "Lines snake, filled with small stones and pebbles between rocks, on the seashore at Lyme Regis, Dorset."

  • Men stand on scaffolding stand against a setting sun Quentin Cherrier

    Quentin Cherrier: "Nakhon Phanom Illuminated Boat Procession, Thailand 2016."

  • Long shadows spread across the floor of the Tate Modern's Turbine Hall Frances Hulme

    And finally an image by Frances Hulme of the Tate Modern. The next theme is "Warmth" and the deadline for your entries is 6 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story