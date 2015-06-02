In pictures: Ordnance Survey photo competition

Image copyright Nicholas Silkstone

In the coming months, the Ordnance Survey (OS) is to replace all 607 of its paper maps with new versions that include a mobile download that will record the user's route.

The covers of the new range of maps, called OS Explorer Outdoor Leisure, feature photographs of the area taken by members of the public who submitted their pictures as part of the OS Photofit competition.

The competition received more that 10,000 entries and the chosen pictures will start to appear on the maps in early June.

Image copyright Andrew McConochie Image caption OS Explorer 23: Cadair Idris and Bala Lake, picture by Andrew McConochie.

Nick Giles, managing director of Ordnance Survey Leisure said: "The OS Photofit competition has exceeded expectations. We had way more entries than we anticipated and the overall standard was very impressive.

"There are a lot of talented amateur photographers out there. It proved very difficult for us to choose the winning images for our covers, but we did and we think they add to OS's tradition of producing highly detailed accurate maps that also look like works of art."

Last year, it was reported that sales of OS paper maps had increased for the first time in a decade.

The OS Photofit competition is still open for OS Landranger series and closes on 31 October.

Here is a selection of pictures that will appear on the new range of maps.

Image copyright Russell Dawson Image caption OS Explorer 125: Romney Marsh, Rye & Winchelsea, picture by Russell Dawson.

Image copyright Gareth James Image caption OS Explorer 164: Gower, picture by Gareth James.

Image copyright Lee Acaster Image caption OS Explorer 7: English Lakes South East, picture by Lee Acaster.

Image copyright Richard Paul Image caption OS Explorer 460: North Lewis, picture by Richard Paul.

Image copyright Ceri Donovan Image caption OS Explorer 152: Newport & Pontypool, picture by Ceri Donovan.

Image copyright Alan Mulrooney Image caption OS Explorer 259: Derby, picture by Alan Mulrooney