In pictures: The Korean War

  • 26 July 2013

Images of the 1950-53 Korean War, as the peninsula marks the 60th anniversary of the truce which ended hostilities.

  • Undated file photo taken of the demarcation line at the 38th parallel between North and South Korea with side by side an American jacket and a pair of Chinese shoes.

    In June 1950, as the international community was coming to terms with the aftermath of World War II, a new conflict broke out on the Korean peninsula - and the Cold War turned hot for the first time.

  • Three South Korean riflemen man a position in the hills as they watch movement of Communist troops in the area beneath them.

    North Korean communist forces moved south, crossing the 38th parallel military demarcation line agreed in 1945. South Korea, the US, Britain and their allies fought back.

  • Korean refugees fleeing from the war. 19th June 1951

    Estimates vary, but at least two million Korean civilians, up to 1.5 million communist troops, and around 30,000 US, 400,000 South Korean and 1,000 UK troops are believed to have died.

  • In this undated photo from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, distributed by Korea News Service, North Korean combatants plunge together with a tank unit into Seoul during the Korean War.

    China, Japan and the Soviet Union had all jostled for influence over the Korean peninsula for years. Japan went on to formally colonise Korea in 1910 and ruled it until the end of World War II.

  • A jeep of the United Nations forces withdrawing from Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, crosses the 38th parallel in December 1950.

    Just seven days before Japan's surrender at the end of that war, the Soviet Union took advantage of the changing fortunes and entered Korea. The USSR and the US later agreed to divide Korea at the 38th parallel, with the USSR in charge north of this line, and the US given jurisdiction over the south.

  • In this June 1950 photo from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, distributed by Korea News Service, leader Kim Il Sung gives a broadcast speech to all North Korean citizens regarding the break out of the Korean war.

    The Soviet Union established a communist dictatorship in the North under the leadership of Kim Il-sung, a former guerrilla leader.

  • Soldiers of the First US Cavalry Division land ashore at Pohang on the east coast of Korea during the Korean War. July 1950

    In the early hours of 25 June 1950 North Korea launched a surprise attack across the 38th parallel. US troops were hurriedly sent from bases in Japan. But they and their South Korean allies fared badly in the initial confrontation with the North.

  • Men of the 1st Battalion of the Middlesex Regiment at Holts Wharf, Kowloon, Hong Kong wait to board HMS Unicorn. They are being sent to fight in the Korean War. August 1950.

    The Security Council passed a resolution which called on all members to help repel the invasion. Fourteen UN nations agreed to help, committing a force of some 300,000.

  • General Douglas MacArthur, seated, and members of his staff view pre landing bombardment and air strikes from the flag bridge of the USS Mt McKinley in Korean waters off Inchon, as US forces begin their offensive in that section 1950

    While the North's army was buffeting the Busan enclave, the head of UN forces in the conflict, US General Douglas MacArthur, prepared to reverse the course of the war. On 15 September 1950 he launched a daring, sea-borne assault on the western port city of Inchon (now Incheon).

  • A hovering US Marine helicopter picks up personnel from a landing barge in the harbour at Inchon

    The goal of the Inchon landing, deep behind enemy lines, was to cut the North Koreans' supplies. The plan was risky because it meant braving unpredictable tides - only to face a fortified island in the harbour and a city that was occupied by strong North Korean forces. After preparatory bombardment, two battalions entered Inchon, beating down resistance but meeting no counter-attack.

  • Residents from Pyongyang, North Korea, and refugees from other areas crawl over girders of the city's bridge as they flee south to escape the advance of Chinese soldiers

    On 15 October MacArthur was reportedly confident of success in the offensive. However, just 10 days later, the Chinese army, which had been secretly massing at the border, made its first attack on the allies. As Chinese troops unleashed a renewed offensive, the allies were forced to withdraw south of Seoul in January 1951. Here refugees cross a bridge in Pyongyang as they head south.

  • US First Cavalry Division infantrymen, supported by the 24th Division tanks, move out for an assault on an enemy-held hill in South Korea 18 February 1951

    In the relatively open terrain of South Korea, the UN troops were better able to defend themselves. After a few more months of fighting, the front eventually stabilised in the area of the 38th parallel.

  • Machine gunner near United Nations advance truce camp in Korea

    President Truman announced that the UN was now willing to sign a ceasefire. Truce talks began on 10 July 1951 but it was agreed that hostilities would continue. However, it took two years to agree the armistice terms which stalled continually, on issues such as the repatriation of prisoners, and the positioning of the armistice line.

  • President Dwight D Eisenhower and the country's new first lady, Mamie, wave to spectators from an open car as they leave the Capitol at the start of the inauguration parade, 20 January 1953

    In January 1953, Dwight Eisenhower, who had been openly critical of the war, succeeded Truman as US president. Eisenhower informed the communist troops that he was willing to use nuclear weapons to end the conflict.

  • American Lieutenant General Mark Clark (1896 - 1984) signing the Korean Armistice at Munsan, South Korea, 27 July 1953

    On 27 July 1953, an armistice was eventually signed, with the front line accepted as the new border between the two sides.

  • Billy J. Buchanan of Atlanta, Georgia, arrives at UN POW exchange point, Panmunjom, Korea, 6 August 1953, on second day of "Operation Big Switch."

    Operation Big Switch followed, when thousands of prisoners on either side were returned. The armistice was only ever intended to be temporary. The document said it was aimed at a ceasefire "until a final peaceful settlement is achieved".

  • South Korean soldiers stand guard at the border village of Panmunjom between South and North Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on 23 April 2013 in Panmunjom, South Korea

    But that settlement never came. The Geneva Agreements in 1954, at which the Korean peninsula was discussed, failed to resolve the issue, and the Korean border has remained ever since.