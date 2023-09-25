BBC News Briefing: Twice-daily global news emails
The BBC's daily email newsletter for international audiences has been given an upgraded look and feel - and is now a twice-daily service.
Subscribers outside the UK are still being brought up to speed with the latest headlines, delivered directly to their inboxes.
But the newsletters, rebranded BBC News Briefing, serve to bookend the day, offering subscribers specially curated content from our team of experienced journalists.
These free emails feature contributions from our correspondents around the globe, to give you the insight you need on the biggest topics of the moment.
Subscribers to News Daily in the UK will continue to receive their usual emails, with a mix of news, features, podcasts and video.
