BBC News App Feedback Privacy Notice

There are a number of ways in which BBC News users can send us information or to provide feedback. This page details how we manage that information and data if users raise technical issues or send feedback.

Your trust is very important to us. This means the BBC is committed to protecting the privacy and security of your personal data. It is important that you read this notice so that you are aware of how and why we are using such information. This privacy notice describes how we collect and use personal data about you during and after your relationship with us, in accordance with data protection law. You can find additional information here. Find out more about information and privacy.

Who is the Data Controller?

The BBC is the 'data controller' of your personal data. This means that the BBC decides what your personal data is used for, and the ways in which it is processed. For the avoidance of doubt, your personal data will be collected and processed solely for the purposes set out in this privacy notice. As the data controller, the BBC has the responsibility to comply, and to demonstrate compliance with, data protection law.

What will the BBC collect and how will we use it?

The BBC will collect and process the personal information that you have provided to us about yourself, which includes:

Your name

Your email address

Your town and/or country

This information will be processed securely for the purposes of helping members of staff who build and manage BBC News digital products to be made aware of technical issues and to understand how users experience those products.

We will use your name and email address should we need to contact you with further information about your technical issue. Your town or country will help to inform us of any technical differences to the service (such as advertising) if you are accessing BBC News from another country, or if you live in a rural location in the UK where your broadband service may affect your access to our apps.

Lawful basis for processing your personal data

The legal basis on which the BBC processes your personal data is legitimate interests.

When you use the BBC News app, it is in our legitimate interests to:

Process your personal data to authenticate your BBC account

Allow you to access the BBC News app

Provide you with BBC content

Create and improve your personalised experience while using the app.

We may provide you with more specific notices for some of the processing described above, and where we require your consent we will ask for this at the time we collect your personal data.

Retaining your information

The BBC will retain your information for up to 90 days from the date of submission, after which it will be deleted.

Your data will be stored within the UK.

Your rights and more information

You have rights under data protection law.

You can request a copy of the personal data BBC stores about you.

You have the right to ask for the personal data we collect about you to be deleted however there are limitations and exceptions to this right which may entitle the BBC to refuse your request.

In certain circumstances, you have the right to restrict the processing of your personal data or to object to the processing of your personal data.

You have the right to ask that we transfer the personal data to you or to another organisation, in certain circumstances.

You can contact our Data Protection Officer if you have questions or you wish to find out more details about your rights, please visit the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy at http://www.bbc.co.uk/privacy. Please note that the description of the personal data collected and how it is used set out in this notice applies to the exclusion of anything to the contrary set out in the BBC's Privacy and Cookies Policy.

If you have a concern about the way the BBC has handled your personal data, you can raise your concern with the supervisory authority in the UK, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) https://ico.org.uk/.

Updating this privacy notice